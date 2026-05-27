Privacy and AI Trends Report 2026: Shadow AI Emerges as a Growing Threat While Core Privacy Challenges Persist

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataGrail, the agentic data privacy platform, today released its Privacy and AI Trends Report 2026, the fifth annual benchmark study and most expansive to date. The 2026 edition expands its scope beyond traditional data privacy operations to include AI governance; a direct response to the new responsibilities and risks that rapid AI adoption is introducing for privacy teams already stretched thin.

Drawing on extensive primary research that includes AI tracking for 2,400 leading business systems, a consent compliance audit of 5,000 popular websites, and anonymized privacy operations data from hundreds of enterprise customers, the report finds that while longstanding privacy challenges around consent and data subject requests show no signs of easing, shadow AI and undisclosed high-risk data processing have emerged as critical new threat vectors in 2026.

Key findings include:

Shadow AI is creating blind spots that traditional risk management can't catch. State legislatures enacted 145 AI-related laws in 2025 alone, yet 63.6% of AI-powered vendors did not disclose third-party AI subprocessors in their legal documentation — leaving businesses exposed to shadow AI risks they may not even know they carry. Compounding this, 32.8% of AI systems also participate in at least one high-risk activity such as sensitive data processing or automated decision-making.

State legislatures enacted 145 AI-related laws in 2025 alone, yet did not disclose third-party AI subprocessors in their legal documentation — leaving businesses exposed to shadow AI risks they may not even know they carry. Compounding this, also participate in at least one high-risk activity such as sensitive data processing or automated decision-making. Consent management remains the most immediate enforcement risk. California alone recorded $4.3 million in public CCPA consent settlements in 2025, alongside thousands of class action suits targeting tracking pixels and session replay software. Despite these stakes, 63% of websites still fail to honor GPC and other universal opt-out mechanisms.

California alone recorded in 2025, alongside thousands of class action suits targeting tracking pixels and session replay software. Despite these stakes, still fail to honor GPC and other universal opt-out mechanisms. DSR deletion requests have surged 567% since 2021 and hit an all-time high for the fifth consecutive year, a trend playing out across industries and company sizes. For a mid-sized organization receiving 5 million annual web visitors, the cost of managing these requests manually now reaches an estimated $1.5 million per year and, because 87% of all DSRs are deletion requests, automation is no longer optional.



"If there’s one word that sums up data privacy in 2026, it’s ‘more’: more regulation, more risk, more pressure. The only thing there isn’t more of is privacy professionals to handle it," said Daniel Barber, Co-founder and CEO of DataGrail. "The volume of data subject requests, new AI laws, and enforcement actions isn't slowing down and privacy teams can't manage this complexity with traditional approaches anymore. The privacy programs that will thrive in 2026 aren’t the biggest, they are the ones investing in privacy-first AI tools to scale their programs intelligently, stay ahead of regulation, and deliver secure AI to the business."

The full Privacy and AI Trends Report 2026 is available for download on datagrail.io.

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DataGrail is the Agentic Data Privacy Platform. We help the world’s leading brands such as NETGEAR, FanDuel, Dexcom, GoFundMe, and Commvault automate privacy and control risk with secure, human-governed AI that scales.

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