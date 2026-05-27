MKM Mobile Kar Mechanic Expands Mobile Auto Repair Services Across Dallas–Fort Worth, TX





MKM Mobile Kar Mechanic Logo

DALLAS, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKM Mobile Kar Mechanic today announced the expansion of its mobile auto repair services across the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, strengthening its presence as a mobile mechanic provider offering on-site car repair services for residential and commercial customers.

Founded by Joe Oden, MKM Mobile Kar Mechanic provides mobile auto repair solutions throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, delivering diagnostics and vehicle repair directly at customers’ homes, workplaces, and other convenient locations.

The company provides mobile mechanic services across the Dallas–Fort Worth area, offering on-site diagnostics and repairs including check engine light diagnostics and module programming, brake service (pads and rotors), A/C system diagnostics and repair, tune-ups (spark plugs and coils), alternator replacement, starter replacement, and radiator replacement. All services are performed on-site to eliminate the need for traditional repair shop visits and reduce customer downtime.

MKM Mobile Kar Mechanic also provides transparent pricing and dealership-level diagnostics designed to help customers better understand recommended repairs and service needs.

“Mobile service allows us to bring professional automotive repair directly to customers, saving them time while maintaining quality and transparency,” said Joe Oden, founder of MKM Mobile Kar Mechanic. “Our goal is to make car repair more convenient and accessible for drivers across the Dallas–Fort Worth area.”

After years of operating traditional automotive repair shops in the region, the company transitioned into a fully mobile auto repair service model focused on convenience, transparency, and customer experience. MKM Mobile Kar Mechanic now operates branded service trucks across the Dallas–Fort Worth area as part of its expanding mobile fleet.





Expanding the Fleet: MKM Mobile Kar Mechanic’s branded service trucks deliver professional on-site auto repair directly to homes and workplaces across the Metroplex.

The company continues to serve customers across Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Irving, Plano, Grand Prairie, Denton, McKinney, and surrounding communities.

According to the company, growth has been driven by customer referrals, social media engagement, and consistent service experiences that have helped build a strong reputation across the Metroplex.

Customers can learn more about the company’s mobile auto repair services by visiting https://www.mkmdfw.com/ or calling 817-513-4333.

MKM Mobile Kar Mechanic aims to make automotive repair more accessible by providing reliable on-site car repair services designed for drivers who prefer fast, convenient, and professional mobile support.

About MKM Mobile Kar Mechanic

MKM Mobile Kar Mechanic is a mobile auto repair company based in Dallas–Fort Worth, Texas, specializing in on-site diagnostics and vehicle repair services delivered directly to customers’ locations.

Media Contact:

MKM Mobile Kar Mechanic

Joe Oden

817-513-4333

Info@mkmdfw.com

https://www.mkmdfw.com/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/907f3108-2754-4f56-8d6e-0b6bee027b48

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5293448-5ca1-4104-8840-2b1d0500ef7d