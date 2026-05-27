After Fifty Years of Implants, a Newly Public Biotech Is Trying to Rebuild the Breast Instead

Conexeu Sciences just 3D-bioprinted a new tissue matrix to one of the most respected regenerative medicine institutes in the world. For investors watching how breast reconstruction — and the wider field of tissue regeneration — evolves, the next 18 months matter.

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biotech Insider News Commentary — For more than fifty years, breast reconstruction has mostly meant one thing: replacement. A silicone shell, filled with gel, designed to restore shape and volume, none of them designed to regenerate the breast’s own living tissue. That gap has consequences. Roughly two-thirds of the more than 100,000 women in the United States who undergo a mastectomy each year choose not to pursue reconstruction at all.[2] The math is straightforward: when the limited options are on the table, like implants, a meaningful percentage of patients walk away.

Conexeu Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXU) is trying to change that math. And on May 27, the company announced something that should make biotech investors pay closer attention than they typically would to a preclinical-stage name: Conexeu is taking its research to the bench at one of the most influential regenerative medicine research institutes in the world. [1]

It’s called B.R.E.A.S.T.™ — short for BIO-REGENERATIVE ERGONOMICALLY ARCHITECTED SMART TISSUE™ — and it represents the most visible application of the company’s proprietary CXU™ platform. The institute is the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine (WFIRM), part of Wake Forest University School of Medicine and Advocate Health. Over 500 people work at the institute, one of the largest in the world, across more than 40 different tissues and organs.

Few preclinical-stage companies get this kind of bench access. The fact that Conexeu does, says something about the science.

► Track CNXU’s preclinical milestones and the regenerative medicine pipeline — Click Here To Learn More.

What the preclinical development will actually do

The program will leverage WFIRM’s Integrated Tissue-Organ Printing System (iTOPS), one of the more advanced bioprinting platforms operating anywhere. Researchers are developing a research program that will evaluate three properties of Conexeu’s CXU™ 3D-printed B.R.E.A.S.T.™ matrix: durability under physiological conditions, host tissue integration, and resorbability over time. The findings will directly inform the design of future studies and guide the path toward clinical investigation. [1]

“This preclinical program design is an important step in the advancement of B.R.E.A.S.T.™ and our overall regenerative medicine strategy,” said Miles Harrison, President and CEO of Conexeu. “Access to world-class tools at WFIRM, a globally recognized leader in bioprinting research, gives us both the scientific rigor and the infrastructure to develop our 3D-printed matrix responsibly, and to build the evidence base that future clinical investigation will require.” [1]

The bridge between Conexeu and WFIRM is the RegenMed Development Organization (ReMDO), a 501(c)(3) non-profit set up specifically to de-risk regenerative medicine technologies and accelerate translation to clinical practice. ReMDO’s Chief Technology Officer, Joshua Hunsberger, PhD, framed the partnership directly: “The tissue-organ printing system at WFIRM is one of the tools that allows ReMDO to deliver on its mission — accelerating the translation of regenerative medicine technologies by de-risking innovative products and advancing scalable biomanufacturing. Conexeu Sciences’ progress on 3D printing is a strong example of that work in action.” [1]

Why CXU™ is a platform story, not a single-product story

B.R.E.A.S.T.™ is the most visible application of Conexeu’s technology, but the company’s strategic argument rests on the platform itself. CXU™ is an extracellular matrix–based platform built on what management describes as a single structural principle: one formula, one device, designed to scale across multiple addressable markets without reformulation. [2]

That structural principle is the unlock. Conexeu is targeting large, multi-billion-dollar end markets including wound care, dental applications, and facial and body contouring (encompassing GLP-1–driven loose skin), with further expansion opportunities in 3D printing and biofabrication workflows and the veterinary market. [2] The lead device candidate, Ten Minute Tissue™, is an ECM based device engineered to remain fluid at room temperature and transition to a stable gel at body temperature in approximately ten minutes. Preclinical work has demonstrated organized scaffold formation, a favorable inflammatory profile, and support for cell migration, proliferation, and new tissue formation. [2]

The intellectual property position is unusually clean for a preclinical biotech. Issued patents cover the U.S., E.U., Japan, and Australia, with additional filings pending. Conexeu holds all rights, title, and interest in the platform IP, with no royalty or licensing obligations and full freedom to expand across new indications. [2] Management is advancing a predicate-based U.S. regulatory strategy with an anticipated 510(k) submission in early 2027 for its initial indication, subject to regulatory review. [2]

Conexeu commenced trading on the Nasdaq on May 21, 2026 under the ticker “CNXU.” The company currently has 25,269,996 shares issued and outstanding and 35,238,222 shares on a fully diluted basis. H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive financial advisor on the listing. [3]

Chairman Jeff Sharpe framed the listing this way: “Today marks an important milestone in Conexeu’s evolution as we enter the public markets during an important period of advancement across regenerative medicine, biomaterials science, and tissue restoration.” [3]

What other companies in the neighborhood are reporting

To understand the investment context Conexeu is entering, it helps to look at the publicly traded companies operating in adjacent territory — breast aesthetics, regenerative tissue solutions, and minimally invasive aesthetic medicine. Each of them has reported earnings in the past few weeks, and the through-line is unmistakable: the regenerative and reconstructive space is moving.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA) is the cleanest direct comparison. Establishment Labs makes the Motiva® line of silicone gel-filled breast implants and is positioned squarely in breast aesthetics and reconstruction. On May 6, the company reported first quarter 2026 revenue of $59.9 million, up 44.7% year-over-year, with gross margin expanding to 70.7% from 67.2% a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA swung to $1.2 million in income from a $12.1 million loss in the year-ago quarter — the third consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA. Management raised 2026 revenue guidance to $266.5–$268.5 million. [4]

The scale of the category Conexeu wants to disrupt is significant: on April 7, 2026, Establishment Labs announced it had surpassed more than five million Motiva devices in market across more than 100 countries. [5] In December 2025, the company also submitted Motiva implants for U.S. approval in primary and revision breast reconstruction. The same patient population. The same surgeons. A different technology stack. That is the competitive frame Conexeu is entering. [5]

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) reported first quarter 2026 GAAP revenue of $82.0 million on May 6, a 5% increase year-over-year, with $21.4 million from consumables and service (up 6% year-over-year). [6] The company sits at $537.2 million in total cash, including cash, marketable securities, and short-term deposits — a balance sheet most preclinical biotechs would treat as a moat. [6]

InMode’s minimally invasive radiofrequency platform is the dominant solution in the body contouring and skin tightening segment, including in the GLP-1–driven skin laxity category that Conexeu has identified as one of CXU’s multi-billion-dollar target markets. On May 20, InMode announced new leadership with the appointment of Dr. Shlomo Nass as Chairman and Moshik Itzkovich as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. [7] The aesthetic body contouring market is consolidating; the question for the next decade is whether tissue regeneration steals share from energy-based treatments — or vice versa.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX) reported first quarter 2026 revenue of $177 million on April 30, up 5% year-over-year, with EXPAREL volume up 7%. [8] More importantly for the regenerative narrative, Pacira describes itself as engaging in “non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions” and is advancing PCRX-201 — a gene therapy vector platform that received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation from the FDA. [9]

On May 20, Pacira filed an investor presentation highlighting execution against its 5x30 strategic priorities. [10] The stock has delivered a 30-day return of approximately 7.67% and a 90-day return of roughly 15.17%. [11] Pacira is a useful reference point for what a regenerative-adjacent commercial story can look like as it matures.

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) is perhaps the closest pure-play to Conexeu’s thesis on the public market. TELA Bio describes itself as focused on “soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that prioritize the preservation and restoration of the patient’s own anatomy” — a positioning statement that could just as easily appear in Conexeu’s investor deck. The company’s OviTex® portfolio of reinforced tissue matrices is used in hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery. [12]

On May 12, TELA Bio reported first quarter 2026 revenue of $19.1 million, with international sales surging 41% year-over-year and continued momentum in the U.K. and additional European markets. [12] On April 1, the company initiated the full U.S. commercial launch of OviTex® LTR, a fully resorbable tissue-based hernia repair solution. The OviTex portfolio has now reached approximately 90,000 implantations globally. [12] The shape of the TELA Bio story — a soft-tissue reconstruction platform built around the body’s natural healing response — is the most direct strategic parallel to what Conexeu is building.

► For the complete Conexeu Sciences profile and the latest WFIRM program updates — visit the CNXU landing page here.

The signal in the partnership

Preclinical biotech is a category in which most investors learn to filter signal from noise the hard way. The signal worth watching here isn’t the marketing language around “revolutionizing reconstruction” — every regenerative medicine company says some version of that. The signal is the choice of partner.

WFIRM doesn’t lend its iTOPS platform to platforms that aren’t ready for serious evaluation. The institute’s track record — the first engineered organ in a patient, 18 different cell and tissue therapy technologies used in human patients, more than 600 collaborating institutions worldwide — is the kind of credential that gets earned over decades. The decision to evaluate Conexeu’s 3D-printed B.R.E.A.S.T.™ matrix is a real-world filter that filters most preclinical-stage technologies out.

CNXU is six days into life as a public company. The next data points will come from the bench at Wake Forest. For investors who track regenerative medicine — and the broader market that’s projected to grow from roughly $47.4 billion in 2025 to about $230.4 billion by 2034 [13] — the WFIRM program is the milestone that turns a listing-day press release into something with technical follow-through.

CONTINUED... Read the full Conexeu Sciences (NASDAQ: CNXU) profile here

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Article Sources:

[1] Conexeu Sciences Inc. "Conexeu Sciences Initiates Preclinical Development Program for B.R.E.A.S.T.™ Bioregenerative Matrix Platform with Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine." May 27, 2026.

[2] Conexeu Sciences Inc. / Newsfile Corp. "Conexeu Sciences Advances 3D Biofabricated Matrix to Move Breast Reconstruction Beyond Implants." May 19, 2026. https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297916

[3] Conexeu Sciences Inc. / Newsfile Corp. "Conexeu Sciences Commences Trading on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol ‘CNXU.’" May 21, 2026. https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298401

[4] Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. "Establishment Labs Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results." May 6, 2026. https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260506890846/en/Establishment-Labs-Reports-First-Quarter-2026-Financial-Results

[5] Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. "Establishment Labs® Surpasses More Than Five Million Motiva® Devices in Market." April 7, 2026. https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260407447600/en/Establishment-Labs-Surpasses-More-Than-Five-Million-Motiva-Devices-in-Market

[6] InMode Ltd. "InMode Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results." May 6, 2026. https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001742692/000117891326002402/exhibit_99-1.htm

[7] InMode Ltd. "InMode Appoints Dr. Shlomo Nass as Chairman of the Board and Moshik Itzkovich as Chief Financial Officer." May 20, 2026. https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001742692/000117891326002822/exhibit_99-1.htm

[8] Pacira BioSciences, Inc. "Pacira BioSciences Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results." April 30, 2026. https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/04/30/3285423/0/en/Pacira-BioSciences-Reports-First-Quarter-2026-Financial-Results.html

[9] StockTitan / Pacira BioSciences. "Pacira BioSciences Q1 2026 results overview | PCRX Quarterly Report (10-Q)." May 2026. https://www.stocktitan.net/sec-filings/PCRX/10-q-pacira-bio-sciences-inc-quarterly-earnings-report-e4b5241a3406.html

[10] Pacira BioSciences, Inc. "Pacira BioSciences Files Investor Presentation Highlighting Successful Execution of its Long-Term Strategy to Drive Value for All Stockholders." May 20, 2026. https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/05/20/3298294/0/en/Pacira-BioSciences-Files-Investor-Presentation-Highlighting-Successful-Execution-of-its-Long-Term-Strategy-to-Drive-Value-for-All-Stockholders.html

[11] Yahoo Finance / Simply Wall St. "Assessing Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) Valuation After Earnings Update And New EXPAREL Real World Data." May 2026.

[12] TELA Bio, Inc. "TELA Bio Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results." May 12, 2026. https://www.stocktitan.net/news/TELA/tela-bio-reports-first-quarter-2026-financial-mcnhsfrohtm3.html

[13] Business Research Insights. "Regenerative Medicine Market Size, Share & Growth | CAGR of 19.2%." Accessed May 2026. https://www.businessresearchinsights.com/market-reports/regenerative-medicine-market-100065

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