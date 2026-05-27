All In FutureTech Alliance Inc. Announces Nasdaq Approval of New Ticker Symbol “AIFA,” Effective Immediately, Underscoring the Company’s Strategic Transition Toward AI

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All In FutureTech Alliance Inc. (Nasdaq: AIFA, formerly AGAE, the “Company”) today announced that its new Nasdaq ticker symbol, “AIFA,” has been formally approved and will become effective for trading as of today.

The formal adoption of the new ticker symbol more accurately reflects the Company’s current strategic direction and future positioning. With the completion of its corporate name change and ticker symbol transition, the Company is moving forward with a clearer capital markets identity to support its long-term strategic development in future technology sectors.

The Company is currently accelerating a dual-engine growth strategy centered on an AI infrastructure platform built on optical technologies and an AI application ecosystem. On one hand, the Company is focused on building foundational capabilities in fiber-optic communications, cross-border optical network transmission, submarine cable connectivity, silicon photonics-enabled compute, and data infrastructure, with the goal of gradually establishing an infrastructure network that supports global data movement, cloud connectivity, AI computing, and the digital economy. On the other hand, the Company is actively expanding into AI education, AI vocational training, AI entertainment, AI IP operations, AI healthcare, and other vertical application scenarios, continuing to enrich its future-oriented AI application services matrix.

The Company believes that this dual-engine strategy of “AI Infrastructure + AI Applications” will help establish a future technology platform with both long-term asset characteristics and growth flexibility, while continuing to enhance the Company’s long-term value creation capabilities.

About All In FutureTech Alliance

All In FutureTech Alliance Inc. (Nasdaq: AIFA), formerly known as Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc, is growth-oriented company undergoing a strategic transformation from a global experiential entertainment business into an AI-focused digital infrastructure platform. The Company is pursuing opportunities in artificial intelligence infrastructure, silicon photonics-enabled compute, cross-border fiber-optical network transmission, digital infrastructure services, and technology-enabled growth initiatives. Through its proposed AIFA strategic platform, AIFA aims to build an integrated ecosystem combining AI compute capacity, fiber-optic network infrastructure, AI education and AI applications to support long-term value creation.

Contact:

Investor Relations: ir@alliedgaming.gg