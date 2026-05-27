Mary Kay Introduces TimeWise® 3D Foundation, Redefining Shade Matching with 36 Skin Tone-True Shades

DALLAS, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mary Kay Inc., a global leader in beauty, proudly introduces the newly reformulated Mary Kay TimeWise® 3D Foundation, a complexion offering designed to deliver buildable medium-to-full coverage with a focus on shade expansion, long wear, and skin-first performance. Available in 36 inclusive skin tone-true shades across both matte and luminous finishes, the TimeWise® 3D Foundation’s new formula was developed to simplify shade matching. Powered by proprietary IntelliMatch™ Technology, the expanded shade range is informed by more than 3,000 data points across real skin tones to help ensure a natural-looking match from application through wear.

Infused with the patented TimeWise® 3D Complex – featuring resveratrol, vitamin B3, and an age-defying peptide – the lightweight formula delivers antioxidant support while helping improve the appearance of uneven skin tone over time. A precision-tip applicator allows for controlled, mess-free application.

To further support shade discovery, Mary Kay also offers the award-winning AI-powered Foundation Finder tool, which is designed to help consumers identify their shade match with confidence.

Fragrance-free, oil-free, non-comedogenic, and dermatologist tested, the TimeWise® 3D Foundation is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin. The collection is available in two distinct finishes tailored to different skin preferences and environments:

Matte Finish: A lightweight, oil-controlling formula with microsphere technology designed to absorb excess shine while resisting humidity and sweat for a smooth, natural-looking finish throughout the day.

A lightweight, oil-controlling formula with microsphere technology designed to absorb excess shine while resisting humidity and sweat for a smooth, natural-looking finish throughout the day. Luminous Finish: A moisturizing formula that enhances radiance while smoothing the appearance of fine lines for a fresh, even finish that does not settle into expression lines.

“At Mary Kay, our vision is to create beauty that empowers confidence and fits seamlessly into women’s everyday lives,” said Dr. Lucy Gildea, Chief Brand and Scientific Officer at Mary Kay. “In an incredibly competitive beauty industry, truly understanding and responding to consumer needs is what sets brands apart. The TimeWise® 3D Foundation’s expansive shade range reflects that commitment, which is designed to represent, include and empower every consumer, while providing effortless coverage, skin-loving comfort, and thoughtfully developed shades designed for real life.”

In third-party independent consumer testing:

87% said skin looks natural.*

86% said it instantly creates a smooth finish.*

82% said it instantly provides a seamless match to skin tone.*

80% said skin looks and feels healthier.*

Mary Kay TimeWise® 3D Foundation retails for $28 and is now available for purchase through Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultants and at MaryKay.com .

“The formula was thoughtfully reformulated to ensure shade consistency and buildable coverage, while still feeling lightweight and natural on skin,” said Carrissa Dowdy, Manager of Product Formulation at Mary Kay. “Every detail – from the finishes to the wear performance — was developed to deliver comfort and consistency throughout the day.”

To support seamless application, Mary Kay also offers the Mary Kay Complexion Sponge ($14), a reusable, latex-free tool designed to blend, buff, and build coverage with precision. Its multi-angled shape allows for controlled application across facial contours, making it suitable for use with liquid, cream, or powder formulas.

Also recently launched is the Special-Edition Mary Kay® Blush Stick ($20) in shades “Kind Spirit” and “Spark Change.” Through Mary Kay’s Pink Changing Lives® campaign, $1 dollar from each purchase of the pocket-sized blush stick in the U.S. goes directly to the Mary Kay Ash Foundation®. Globally, the multi-faceted Pink Changing Lives Program has donated more than $230 million dollars in support of women, including through cancer research, helping survivors of domestic violence, or creating opportunities for women and their families around the world.

In 2026, Mary Kay ranked #81 on Forbes’ Best Brands for Social Impact, the only beauty and direct selling brand in the Top 10 among 5,500 brands.

About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty brand in Texas in 1963 with one goal: to enrich women’s lives. That dream has blossomed into a global company with millions of independent sales force members in 40 markets. For over 60 years, the Mary Kay opportunity has empowered women to define their own futures through education, mentorship, advocacy, and innovation. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skincare, color cosmetics, and fragrances. Mary Kay believes in preserving our planet for future generations, protecting women impacted by cancer and domestic abuse, and encouraging youth to follow their dreams. Learn more at MaryKay.com or find us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and YouTube .

For Press Inquiries: marykay@mmlpr.com

*Based on third-party independent consumer testing in which 163 or 196 women wore either TimeWise® Matte 3D Foundation or TimeWise® Luminous 3D Foundation for one week.

1 Alan Schwarz, Forbes Staff. (March 17, 2026). “2026 Best Brands for Social Impact.” https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-brands-social-impact/.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/91c88693-f736-4012-bd32-c73920332b41