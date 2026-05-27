VEON’s Kyivstar and Uklon Launch Ukraine’s First Live Testing of Autonomous Vehicle Technology

Uklon becomes the first Ukrainian mobility company to put autonomous vehicle technology into live testing, positioning it Ukraine’s autonomous mobility and robotaxi ecosystem leader

Dubai, Kyiv, and New York, May 27, 2026 – VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON), a global digital operator and the parent company of Kyivstar Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: KYIV; KYIVW), today announced that Uklon, the largest ride-hailing platform in Ukraine and part of Kyivstar’s digital ecosystem, has launched the country’s first live testing of autonomous vehicle technology.

The pilot uses core technologies and operational components of modern autonomous vehicle programs, including onboard sensors, LiDAR, real-time connectivity, vehicle telemetry and remote operations infrastructure, with remote human operators acting as a transitional control layer on the path toward higher levels of vehicle autonomy. Uklon is positioning itself as the operating partner for Ukraine’s future autonomous mobility and robotaxi ecosystem, and is working with regulators and Boryspil Airport on the long-term pathway toward driverless operations.

Between 2023 and 2026, VEON has invested USD 1.3 billion into Ukraine’s digital infrastructure, representing one of the largest sustained commitments by any foreign or domestic investor into Ukraine’s wartime economy. Today’s launch demonstrates how that investment is now generating next-generation services: Ukraine’s first autonomous vehicle pilot, delivered by a Ukrainian ride-hailing platform acquired by Kyivstar in March 2025.

"Today's launch puts Uklon at the center of Ukraine's future robotaxi ecosystem and shows that VEON's USD 1.3 billion investment in rebuilding the country's connectivity and digital infrastructure is generating exactly the kind of next-generation services we said it would," said Kaan Terzioglu, Chief Executive Officer of VEON Group. "VEON continues to support the innovative technologies being built by Ukrainian talent, and we are proud that Uklon and Kyivstar are among the platforms helping to define what the next generation of mobility in Ukraine looks like."

“As part of the VEON Group Digital Operator strategy, we are developing a digital ecosystem where communication technologies become the basis for new services.” said Oleksandr Komarov, CEO of Kyivstar. “This project confirms that the synergy of the telecom and IT sectors within the Kyivstar group of companies, which includes Uklon, creates unique solutions and opens new opportunities for the country.”

The pilot is being delivered in partnership with Boryspil International Airport and marks VEON’s first autonomous mobility initiative across its operating footprint. The initiative aligns with Ukraine’s Digital Development Strategy to 2030 and has been welcomed by the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides connectivity and digital services to over 150 million connectivity and more than 228 million digital users. Operating across five countries that are home to more than 6% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on NASDAQ. For more information, visit: https://www.veon.com.

About Kyivstar Group Ltd.

Kyivstar Group Ltd. (“Kyivstar”) is a Nasdaq-listed holding company that operates JSC Kyivstar, Ukraine’s leading digital operator and the first Ukrainian company to list on a U.S. stock exchange. Kyivstar’s companies provide a broad range of connectivity and digital services, including mobile and fixed-line voice and data, ride-hailing, e-health, digital TV, and enterprise solutions such as Big Data, cloud, and cybersecurity. For more information, please visit https://investors.kyivstar.ua.

About Uklon

Uklon is a product-based IT service company that developed the eponymous ride-hailing service. Founded in Kyiv in 2010, Uklon is one of the leaders in the ride-hailing market in Ukraine. The company's digital service ecosystem includes Uklon Delivery (delivery service) and the Uklon Ads advertising platform. As of March 2026, the Uklon service is present in 27 cities in Ukraine and on the territory of the Bukovel tourist complex. The company also operates in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements,” as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including in relation including in relation to VEON’s digital operator strategy .

VEON media contact

pr@veon.com