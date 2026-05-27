Aureon awards $12,000 in STEM scholarships to nine Iowa high school students

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aureon, a trusted provider of connectivity and network solutions, today awarded $12,000 in STEM scholarships to nine Iowa high school students through its 2026 Scholarship Programs, supporting their pursuit of technology and STEM education at Iowa colleges, universities and trade schools.

Through these annual scholarships, Aureon continues to invest in Iowa’s next generation of leaders by supporting students through two dedicated opportunities: the Aureon ITC Scholarship Program, which supports students from Iowa Independent Telecommunications Company (ITC)-served communities pursuing STEM-related fields, and the Aureon Scholarship for Technology Students, which assists students planning to pursue technology-focused education at Iowa colleges, universities, or trade schools.

“Every year, we see Iowa students whose talent and drive will power the state’s technology future,” said George O’Neal , CEO of Aureon. “By investing in their STEM education today, we’re strengthening the communities and businesses we serve across Iowa.”

The recipients of the 2026 Aureon ITC Scholarship Program are:

Christopher Gebhardt, Guttenberg – $3,000 scholarship, attending Iowa State University (Computer Engineering)

Guttenberg – $3,000 scholarship, attending Iowa State University (Computer Engineering) Kayley Dirks, Atkins – $2,000 scholarship, attending Iowa State University (Business Analytics)

Atkins – $2,000 scholarship, attending Iowa State University (Business Analytics) Micah Loutsch, Le Mars – $2,000 scholarship, attending Northwestern College (Cybersecurity)

Le Mars – $2,000 scholarship, attending Northwestern College (Cybersecurity) Tyler Wanat, Gowrie – $1,000 scholarship, attending Iowa Central Community College (Accounting)

Gowrie – $1,000 scholarship, attending Iowa Central Community College (Accounting) Miley Trumm, Cascade – $1,000 scholarship, attending the University of Northern Iowa (Business Analytics & Marketing)

Cascade – $1,000 scholarship, attending the University of Northern Iowa (Business Analytics & Marketing) Aiden Cooper, Cantril – $1,000 scholarship, attending Indian Hills Community College (Software Development)

The recipients of the 2026 Aureon Scholarship for Technology Students are:

Mason Carver , Marcus – $1,000 scholarship, attending DMACC (Electric Utility Technology)

, Marcus – $1,000 scholarship, attending DMACC (Electric Utility Technology) Cameron Renes , Des Moines – $500 scholarship, attending Central College (Computer Science)

, Des Moines – $500 scholarship, attending Central College (Computer Science) Summer Minor, Indianola – $500 scholarship, attending Simpson College (Computer Science Information Systems)



Applications for Aureon’s next scholarship cycle will open in December, continuing the company’s long-standing commitment to supporting Iowa students pursuing STEM and technology education pathways. Since launching its scholarship efforts, Aureon has remained dedicated to strengthening Iowa communities by helping students access educational opportunities that prepare them for future success.

For more information about Aureon and its scholarship programs, visit aureon.com .

About Aureon

Aureon provides business enhancing solutions through connectivity, managed IT, consulting, and contact center services, improving productivity and efficiency, backed by robust, scalable offerings to meet diverse business needs. A suite of services including unified communications, internet, data center, cloud, business continuity and security, are supported by strong customer focus and dependable network infrastructure. Over four decades of expertise, and a dedicated Iowa-based customer support team, enables Aureon to closely align with client goals, fostering efficient and advanced technological environments. Their exceptional service, combined with a commitment to community and client success, solidifies Aureon's position as a premier technology partner in the Midwest. Recognized with accolades like the 2024 Best of the West awards, Aureon's influence spans from its West Des Moines headquarters nationwide, exemplifying a legacy of excellence in technology and community development.