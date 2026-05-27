SCS Technologies and Fleaux Services Announce Strategic Merger to Create SCS Industrials, a Leading Supplier of Critical Energy & Industrial Equipment

HOUSTON and SHREVEPORT, La., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCS Technologies, LLC (“SCS”), a Houston-based manufacturer of liquid measurement systems and emissions control equipment, and Fleaux Services of Louisiana, LLC (“Fleaux”), a Shreveport-based provider of gas measurement solutions, data center cooling equipment, instrumentation, automation, and field services, today announced their combination through an all-stock merger to form SCS Industrials (the “Company”).

The Company will provide a full suite of design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and field services to a diverse set of customers in the energy and industrial end markets. The Company’s enhanced set of product and service offerings and collective engineering expertise will provide immediate value to SCS and Fleaux’s customers. The combination also provides additional manufacturing capacity to support the Company’s rapidly expanding data center solutions business.

“This transaction enables upstream and midstream companies to source the design, fabrication, and lifetime service of their crude, produced water, NGL, and gas custody transfer and allocation measurement skids, and vapor recovery units from one provider, supporting critical energy infrastructure across North America,” said Cody Johnson, CEO of SCS. “Real-time access to critical project management, operating, and maintenance data through SCS’s SkidTracker™ customer portal, along with expanded manufacturing capacity afforded by the merger, will allow Fleaux to better support and grow with its customer base,” said Trey Moore, CEO of Fleaux. “This combination unlocks material value for our clients from day one and significantly improves our ability to serve the rapidly evolving data center cooling system market,” added Ryan Marlowe, President of Fleaux.

Cody Johnson will serve as CEO and Trey Moore will serve as President of the Company. The Company will be headquartered in Houston, TX with production facilities in Big Spring, TX, Shreveport, LA, and Tulsa, OK. Additionally, the Company will have seven parts and service hubs spanning Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and New Mexico.

About SCS Technologies

SCS Technologies, LLC is a Houston, Texas-based manufacturer of liquid measurement systems and emissions control equipment. The company serves leading midstream and upstream energy operators across the United States and is recognized for its digitized manufacturing process and proprietary SkidTracker™ platform. Learn more at our website.

About Fleaux Services

Fleaux Services of Louisiana, LLC is a Shreveport, Louisiana-based provider of gas measurement solutions, data center cooling equipment, instrumentation, automation, and field services serving energy and industrial end markets. Founded in 2012, the company has built a strong reputation for precision, quality, and reliability in energy measurement and field operations. Learn more at our website.

Media Contact:

Carrie Ward, PR For SCS Technologies, 832-407-5347, carrie.ward@connexionspr.com