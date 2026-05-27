Peptide Therapeutics Market Poised to Hit USD 100.0 Billion by 2035 Rising Global Burden of Chronic Diseases | SNS Insider

Austin, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the Peptide Therapeutics Market was valued at USD 49.50 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 100.0 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.51% from 2026 to 2035.

Peptides represent a very attractive option in the field of modern pharmaceutical development, providing the high degree of target selectivity associated with biologic agents along with the increased manufacturing feasibility and decreased molecular size of small molecule drugs. The dual benefits of peptides have made them an optimal choice for a growing number of conditions, especially when small molecules do not show sufficient selectivity while biologics face immunogenicity issues.





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Market for Peptide Therapeutics in the U.S. is worth USD 21.90 Billion in 2025 and expected to reach USD 43.30 Billion in 2035, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.27%.

The U.S. market leads the global peptide therapies market by a wide margin, accounting for more than 40% of total revenue generated in the global market and leading in all aspects of innovation, regulation, and commercialization of new peptide drugs.

Market for Peptide Therapeutics in Europe is projected to be USD 14.26 Billion in 2025 and expected to reach USD 27.86 Billion in 2035, with a CAGR of 6.92%.

The Peptide Therapeutics Market in Europe continued to hold the second position after the Americas region during 2025. The revenue generators in the region include countries such as Germany, France, the UK, Switzerland, and Italy. The region offers high-quality research facilities along with contract research & manufacturing organizations (CROs/CMOs). Moreover, the peptide therapeutics industry in the region is governed by an effective structure of regulations through the European Medicines Agency.

Rising Burden of Chronic Diseases to Boost Market Growth Globally

The most important factor behind the growth of the Peptide Therapeutics Market is the rise in chronic disease burden in oncology, metabolic diseases, and cardiovascular diseases where peptides are providing superior benefits than other forms of medication. Type 2 diabetes will affect a total of 783 million people globally by 2045, while obesity rates are increasing in almost all economies of the world. Cancer cases are also growing on an absolute basis, as well as age adjusted basis. The reason behind the choice of peptide drugs in these diseases is that they provide superior specific action and safety when compared to conventional medicines.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Innovative peptide therapeutics held the dominant share of the market in 2025 due to the recent approval timelines of many breakthrough peptide drugs and the substantial portion of the market still protected by active composition of matter and formulation patents. Generic peptide therapeutics are projected to register the fastest CAGR through 2035 as a substantial wave of established peptide drug patents approaches expiration across major markets in the coming decade.

By Synthesis Technology

Recombinant DNA technology held a commanding 64.3% market share across synthesis technology in 2025 due to its unique suitability for producing complex, longer chain therapeutic peptides and proteins. Liquid phase peptide synthesis is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by ongoing improvements in reaction efficiency, solvent recovery systems, and continuous flow processing technology.

By Route of Administration

The parenteral route of administration held the dominant position in 2025 due to the substantial majority of peptide therapeutics revenue globally. Novel delivery routes including transdermal, nasal, and buccal expected to grow fastest during the forecast period.

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Regional Insights:

North America was the dominant regional player within the Global Peptide Therapeutics Market in 2025 with 44% of total market revenue, spearheaded by the United States. In 2025, the North American market stood at USD 21.90 billion and is forecast to grow to USD 43.30 billion in 2035. The strong performance is attributable to the presence of the world's largest and most dynamic branded pharmaceutical market.

The Asia Pacific region will have the highest regional CAGR from 2026 to 2035. The growth in the Asia Pacific region will be attributed to countries such as Japan, China, South Korea, and India. Japan currently holds the largest share of revenue in the Asia Pacific region, which is about 38%, because of its advanced pharmaceutical sector.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Peptide Therapeutics Market Report:

Novo Nordisk A/S

Eli Lilly and Company

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

AstraZeneca plc

Amgen Inc.

Novartis AG

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Ipsen S.A.

AbbVie Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Bachem Holding AG

PolyPeptide Group AG

Lonza Group AG

Fresenius Kabi AG

Biocon Limited

Recent Developments:

2026: Novo Nordisk launched phase III clinical trials for a next generation oral GLP-1 and GIP dual agonist peptide drug which would promise greater glycemic control and weight loss than currently available GLP-1 and GIP agonist peptides available via both oral and injectable formulations, offering a convenient dosage method that would help greatly increase adoption rates amongst those disinclined to use injectable therapies.

Novo Nordisk launched phase III clinical trials for a next generation oral GLP-1 and GIP dual agonist peptide drug which would promise greater glycemic control and weight loss than currently available GLP-1 and GIP agonist peptides available via both oral and injectable formulations, offering a convenient dosage method that would help greatly increase adoption rates amongst those disinclined to use injectable therapies. 2025 (March): Eli Lilly extended the use of its tirzepatide clinical trial program beyond metabolic conditions to include heart failure and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, leveraging the current capabilities of its leading GLP-1 and GIP dual agonist peptide therapy, thereby increasing its commercially addressable market size.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

DISEASE BURDEN & THERAPEUTIC DEMAND METRICS – helps you understand the rising prevalence of cancer, metabolic, cardiovascular, and rare diseases along with growing chronic disease patient populations driving global demand for peptide therapeutics.

– helps you understand the rising prevalence of cancer, metabolic, cardiovascular, and rare diseases along with growing chronic disease patient populations driving global demand for peptide therapeutics. PEPTIDE THERAPEUTICS ADOPTION & TREATMENT INNOVATION METRICS – helps you evaluate utilization trends across generic and innovative peptide drugs, injectable versus oral peptide therapies, and advancements in long-acting, sustained-release, and personalized peptide treatment solutions.

– helps you evaluate utilization trends across generic and innovative peptide drugs, injectable versus oral peptide therapies, and advancements in long-acting, sustained-release, and personalized peptide treatment solutions. CLINICAL RESEARCH & DRUG DEVELOPMENT METRICS – helps you analyze peptide drug clinical trial activity by indication, recombinant and synthetic peptide technology advancements, pharmaceutical R&D investments, and outsourcing trends in peptide manufacturing.

– helps you analyze peptide drug clinical trial activity by indication, recombinant and synthetic peptide technology advancements, pharmaceutical R&D investments, and outsourcing trends in peptide manufacturing. MANUFACTURING CAPACITY & SUPPLY CHAIN METRICS – helps you identify adoption trends in solid-phase and liquid-phase peptide synthesis, API manufacturing expansion, raw material procurement strategies, and supply chain localization initiatives supporting peptide production.

– helps you identify adoption trends in solid-phase and liquid-phase peptide synthesis, API manufacturing expansion, raw material procurement strategies, and supply chain localization initiatives supporting peptide production. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & GMP CERTIFICATION METRICS – helps you assess regulatory approval trends, GMP compliance developments, quality assurance standards, and evolving global frameworks impacting peptide therapeutic commercialization.

– helps you assess regulatory approval trends, GMP compliance developments, quality assurance standards, and evolving global frameworks impacting peptide therapeutic commercialization. AI-DRIVEN DISCOVERY & COMMERCIALIZATION METRICS – helps you uncover opportunities in AI-integrated peptide discovery, computational biology platforms, cell-penetrating and stapled peptide innovations, patent activity, and biopharmaceutical investment trends shaping next-generation peptide therapeutics.

Peptide Therapeutics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 49.50 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 100.0 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.51% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Type (Generic, Innovative)

• By Type of Manufacturers (In-house, Outsourced)

• By Synthesis Technology (Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis, Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis, Recombinant DNA Technology)

• By Route of Administration (Parenteral, Oral, Pulmonary, Mucosal, Others)

• By Application (Oncology, Metabolic Disorders, Cardiovascular, Infectious Diseases, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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