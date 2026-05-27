Aptiv achieves lowest lost-workday case rate in 15 years following global EHS+ transformation with Cority

TORONTO, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cority today announced new customer results from Aptiv (NYSE: APTV), a global automotive technology supplier operating across 48 countries and 150 facilities. The company fundamentally transformed its approach to safety, compliance, and sustainability data management through a global EHS+ technology consolidation initiative. Following the implementation of CorityOne, Aptiv achieved its lowest lost-workday case rate in 15 years in 2025, demonstrably reporting fewer than half as many incidents as the previous year.

For Aptiv, whose technologies support industries such as aerospace and defense, automotive, and medical, operational safety has always carried exceptionally high stakes. But with more than 200,000 employees worldwide and 20 separate internally developed EHS and sustainability systems operating across regions, the company faced growing challenges with fragmented data, inconsistent reporting, and limited enterprise-wide visibility.

“It was very challenging to maintain the multiple systems supporting us in different regions,” said Ana Ferreira, the company’s Environment, Health and Safety, and Sustainability Director for Systems and Governance. “Those systems were outdated, ineffective, and far from having a centralized and standard system.”

As regulatory scrutiny increased and investor expectations around environmental, health, safety, and sustainability performance intensified, Aptiv’s leadership recognized the need for a more unified and scalable approach to EHS+ data management. The company launched an 18-month evaluation process to identify a platform capable of supporting a global transformation.

Ultimately, Aptiv selected CorityOne for its ability to unify safety, environmental, sustainability, industrial hygiene, ergonomics, and occupational health data within a single enterprise platform while enabling global standardization and local operational flexibility.

“Implementing an EHSQ solution globally requires a clear vision, which Aptiv shared with us from the beginning to create the foundation of trust and true partnership,” said Benoit Marsa, Principal Solutions Consultant at Cority, who led the Aptiv engagement. “The team’s commitment to robust change management and their deep understanding of the complexity involved were instrumental in our shared success.”

“Having all the information available live allows us to be quicker, more effective, and ensures working conditions are safer for every single employee,” Ferreira continued.

Before consolidation, Aptiv’s EHS and sustainability teams spent significant time manually validating data across disconnected systems. Sustainability reporting alone required at least two months of data verification and auditing before reports could be finalized. Today, the organization has established a more connected and transparent foundation for enterprise-wide EHS+ management — one that reinforces workplace safety outcomes and deepens employee engagement across facilities worldwide.

In addition to improved safety performance, Aptiv has also received recognition for its transformation, including being named a finalist for the Verdantix Transformation Award. But the company’s biggest sign of progress is what they now see directly on facility floors across Aptiv’s global operations: teams actively sharing safety improvements, collaborating across regions, and taking ownership of building a stronger safety culture together.

That culture shift is directly translating into measurable impact. In 2025, Aptiv achieved its lowest lost-workday case rate in 15 years. Significantly fewer employees experienced workplace injuries serious enough to require time away from work, with fewer than half as many incidents reported compared to the previous year.

“People are our best asset,” Ferreira added. “Having this rate means fewer people are injured or affected by some workplace conditions. Therefore, we are accomplishing our mission of protecting the employees.”

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global industrial technology company focused on enabling a more automated, electrified and digitalized future. Visit aptiv.com .

About Cority

Cority helps customers see and prevent risks across their operations, in real time. Our EHS+ platform converges people, data, and AI agents to create a clear view of information people can trust, automate workflows that make people more impactful, and deliver personalized insights and expertise to improve decisions. While most solutions respond to risks one at a time, Cority helps prevent them across environmental management, employee health, safety, quality, and sustainability. For 40 years, Cority has been the market leader in EHS+, recognized by top analysts and trusted by more than 1,500 of the most complex organizations worldwide. Learn more at our homepage .

Media Contact:

Natalie Rizk

natalier@theriotmind.agency