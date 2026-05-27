Axis Systems Launches SWGI™ + Intel® Confidential Compute to Hardware-Lock AI Workloads Against Unauthorized Execution

RALEIGH, N.C., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axis Systems today announced the launch of SWGI™ (Secure Workload Governance Interface), a deterministic execution governance platform designed to prevent unauthorized AI-driven workloads from executing inside sovereign, confidential compute, and high-assurance infrastructure environments.

Built for modern AI, operational technology (OT), and regulated cloud architectures, SWGI™ integrates with Intel® Xeon® infrastructure and Intel® confidential computing technologies including Intel® SGX (Software Guard Extensions) and Intel® TDX (Trust Domain Extensions) to establish hardware-enforced workload governance at the silicon boundary.

Unlike traditional cybersecurity systems that monitor or respond after execution begins, SWGI™ performs deterministic pre-execution authorization before workloads are permitted to run. The platform integrates intent-aware policy validation directly at the hardware boundary, enabling organizations to cryptographically verify execution authorization before instructions reach protected compute environments.

Axis Systems describes the architecture as part of a broader shift beyond the traditional Von Neumann compute paradigm, where systems historically execute instructions without deterministic authorization awareness at the infrastructure layer.

As enterprises and governments accelerate adoption of agentic AI, confidential computing, and sovereign cloud architectures, infrastructure leaders are increasingly focused on a critical challenge: not only protecting data, but also verifying what AI-driven systems are allowed to execute once access is granted.

“AI will not scale safely in mission-critical environments unless execution is verifiable and workloads are governed before they run,” said Donald Marshall, Founder & CEO of Axis Systems. “The future infrastructure stack will require integrated data, confidential computing, and deterministic execution governance operating together as a unified trust architecture. We believe execution authorization itself becomes the next foundational control layer for sovereign AI and high-assurance infrastructure.”

The software integrates directly into Intel® SGX and Intel® TDX confidential compute environments to isolate verification logic and block unauthorized or out-of-policy compute activity at the silicon boundary.

Axis Systems states the platform is designed to perform deterministic authorization and enforcement operations in under a millisecond while generating cryptographically verifiable Trust Receipts for execution auditing and governance.

Axis Systems is also leveraging its Intel® Partner Alliance presence to position SWGI™ for sovereign AI, confidential compute, and regulated infrastructure modernization initiatives.

The platform is designed to support:

Intent-aware workload authorization

Hardware-boundary policy enforcement

Deterministic pre-execution governance

Cryptographic Trust Receipt generation

Confidential compute enforcement

Regulated sovereign infrastructure deployments





Axis Systems believes deterministic governance models will become increasingly important as AI systems expand into operational environments tied to physical infrastructure and real-world execution.

Potential deployment categories include:

Sovereign AI infrastructure

Regulated public sector environments

Critical infrastructure modernization

Operational technology (OT) systems

Industrial and autonomous systems

Confidential computing environments





The company’s broader infrastructure strategy focuses on combining confidential compute technologies with deterministic execution governance to help enterprises reduce unauthorized execution risk while improving auditability, policy enforcement, and infrastructure trust.

Axis Systems is a Google Cloud startup ecosystem participant and has been advancing customer-dedicated sovereign deployment architectures aligned to Google Cloud infrastructure models, confidential compute environments, and regulated Kubernetes deployment patterns. The company continues to position SWGI™ for sovereign and high-assurance infrastructure use cases operating on Intel® confidential compute foundations.

About Axis Systems

Axis Systems is an infrastructure technology company developing deterministic execution governance architectures for sovereign AI, confidential computing, and regulated infrastructure environments. Its SWGI™ (Secure Workload Governance Interface) platform is designed to provide intent-aware authorization, hardware-boundary governance, and cryptographically verifiable execution controls for modern compute environments.

For additional information, visit:

https://www.axissystems.io

https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/partner/showcase/storefront/a5Scv0000002CjREAU/axis-systems.html

Media Contact

Donald Marshall

Founder & CEO

Axis Systems

sales@axissystems.io

Intel, the Intel logo, Xeon, Intel SGX, Intel TDX, and Intel vPro are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. SWGI and Axis Systems are trademarks of Axis Systems. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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