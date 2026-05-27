New prices for natural gas transmission services have been approved

AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisvės pr. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.

On 27 May 2026, the National Energy Regulatory Council approved Amber Grid natural gas transmission services tariffs that will come into effect from 1 January 2027.

In 2027, the average price of transmission services for the needs of Lithuanian consumers will amount to 1.28 EUR/MWh and will decrease by 15.8% compared to this year. In 2026 the average tariff of transmission services for the needs of Lithuanian consumers is 1.52 Eur/MWh.

New prices for natural gas transmission services will be published on Amber Grid website https://www.ambergrid.lt/en/for-clients/services/tariffs-and-prices/637

More information:

Eglė Krasauskienė, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,

ph. +37063706011, e-mail: e.krasauskiene@ambergrid.lt