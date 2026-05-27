Asia-Pacific Alternative Lending Market Report 2026: Grab's GXS Banking Ecosystem, Kredivo's Consumer Credit Growth and Atome's Regional Scaling Strategy Intensify Competition - Forecast to 2029

Dublin, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Alternative Lending Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Type of Lending, End-User Segments, Loan Purpose, Finance Models, Distribution Channels, and Payment Instruments - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The alternative lending market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow by 12.9% annually, reaching US$329.3 billion by 2026. The alternative lending market in the region has experienced robust growth during 2020-2025, achieving a CAGR of 14.3%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2026 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the alternative lending market is projected to expand from its 2025 value of US$291.7 billion to approximately US$477.5 billion.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the alternative lending industry in Asia-Pacific, offering comprehensive coverage of both overall and alternative lending markets. It covers more than 100+ KPIs, including loan disbursement value, loan disbursement volume, average loan ticket size, and penetration rate.

Current State of the Market

Competitive intensity is rising as BNPL, merchant credit, SME working capital, and earned-wage access converge within the same distribution channels (commerce platforms, super apps, payroll, and digital banks).

The market is splitting into three contest areas: 1) Platform-led lenders that control checkout/merchant workflows (super-apps and marketplaces), 2) Specialist credit fintechs scaling via bank/funding partnerships and repeatable underwriting models, and 3) Incumbents and digital banks use balance sheets, licensing, and compliance to defend customer relationships and capture SME lending.

Key Players and New Entrants

Southeast Asia platforms and ecosystems: Grab's banking ecosystem (via GXS Bank) and broader platform finance offerings are shaping SME and merchant credit distribution.

Grab's banking ecosystem (via GXS Bank) and broader platform finance offerings are shaping SME and merchant credit distribution. Indonesia consumer credit and BNPL leaders: Kredivo Group (including its expanding adjacent propositions such as earned-wage access).

Kredivo Group (including its expanding adjacent propositions such as earned-wage access). Regional BNPL operators scaling via structured funding: Atome (Advance Intelligence Group) is expanding across multiple SEA markets with bank-supported facilities.

Atome (Advance Intelligence Group) is expanding across multiple SEA markets with bank-supported facilities. Australia BNPL incumbents face a more regulated competitive arena, with market share battles now tied to licensing and dispute-resolution readiness.

Key Trends & Drivers



Shift alternative lending from standalone origination to embedded distribution inside commerce and work platforms.

Across the Asia-Pacific, credit is increasingly delivered inside platforms that already manage merchant sales, logistics, or gig-worker earnings, so borrowing becomes a workflow step rather than a separate lender journey. In Southeast Asia, GrabFinance positions merchant cash-advance style lending inside the Grab merchant ecosystem.

In Indonesia, GoTo Financial bundles GoPayLater (BNPL) and GoPay Pinjam (cash loans) alongside payments and commerce touchpoints across its ecosystem. Platform operators want higher repeat use and retention by reducing "liquidity gaps" that interrupt commerce (inventory buys, promotions, fulfilment working capital).

E-commerce and on-demand services generate transaction histories that support underwriting using cashflow signals from the platform rather than relying only on bureau-based credit files. Embedded credit will continue to expand for merchants and gig workers, but product design will converge toward clearer affordability checks, improved dispute handling, and tighter partner oversight as regulators raise expectations across the region.

Raise the compliance bar as regulators move BNPL and digital lending into supervised credit frameworks.

Key APAC markets are narrowing the space for "lightly governed" credit by applying licensing, conduct, reporting, and customer-protection expectations to digital lending and BNPL. Australia moved BNPL into the credit licensing perimeter from 10 June 2025, supported by ASIC guidance and access to external dispute resolution via AFCA.

India issued the Reserve Bank of India (Digital Lending) Directions, 2025 (May 2025), including measures such as a regulator-hosted list of DLAs deployed by regulated entities to help customers verify legitimacy. Indonesia's OJK issued a BNPL practices regulation (POJK 32/2025) and published a related press release in December 2025.

Singapore continues to lean on an industry-administered BNPL Code of Conduct, with MAS framing it as a key safeguard against debt accumulation risk. The BNPL scale in everyday retail and app-based lending has increased the risk of consumer harm (over-commitment, opaque fees, aggressive collections), prompting regulators toward mainstream credit-style supervision.

Policymakers also want clearer accountability across partner chains (regulated entities, lending service providers, digital apps). Competitive advantage will increasingly come from governance: license coverage, partner oversight, complaints handling, and audit-ready reporting, raising the cost of operating and pushing weaker players to exit or partner.

Standardise risk-sharing partnerships as banks and NBFCs tighten control over fintech-originated credit.

Rather than pure balance-sheet fintech lending, more origination is occurring through co-lending/partnership structures, where regulated entities control underwriting, servicing standards, and balance-sheet exposure while fintechs provide distribution and data. In India, RBI actions over the past year signal closer scrutiny of how risk is transferred or masked in partnership lending (including changes affecting how fintech-provided default-loss support is treated for NBFC provisioning).

Regulated entities are under pressure to demonstrate consistent credit risk management regardless of where the customer is sourced (direct vs platform). As e-commerce and app-led acquisition expand, supervisors are pushing accountability back onto licensed institutions for end-to-end outcomes.

Partnership lending will persist, but structures will become more standardised (clearer economics, tighter controls, more conservative risk recognition). This is likely to favour banks/NBFCs and larger platforms that can meet operational and compliance requirements at scale.

Expand SME and trade-linked alternative credit using digital rails and data-sharing infrastructure.

Alternative lending aligns with trade and SME workflows, including invoice processing, procurement, and cross-border commerce, using consented data sharing and digital documentation to reduce friction in credit assessment and fulfilment. In Hong Kong, Tradelink and Fusion Bank signed an MoU (Dec 2025) to promote SME cross-boundary digital financing and trade facilitation.

HKMA continues positioning "Fintech 2025" as a driver of banking-sector transformation, supporting the infrastructure layer that enables more digital credit use cases. APAC supply chains are increasingly digitised (e-invoicing, platform procurement, cross-border logistics), creating new verified data sources for SME underwriting beyond collateral-heavy bank models.

Governments and central banks are investing in payments and data infrastructure to improve traceability and settlement discipline, thereby supporting credit tied to trade flows. Expect more SME credit embedded into trade rails (shipping, invoicing, marketplace fulfilment), with banks and licensed digital banks playing a larger role where regulators expect strong controls and customer recourse.

A Bundled Offering, Combining the Following 14 Reports, Covering 2000+ Tables and 2400+ Figures

Asia-Pacific Overall Lending and Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Australia Overall Lending and Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Bangladesh Overall Lending and Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

China Overall Lending and Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

India Overall Lending and Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Indonesia Overall Lending and Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Japan Overall Lending and Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Malaysia Overall Lending and Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

South Korea Overall Lending and Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Philippines Overall Lending and Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Singapore Overall Lending and Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Taiwan Overall Lending and Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Thailand Overall Lending and Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Vietnam Overall Lending and Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 2800 Forecast Period 2026 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $329.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $477.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.2% Regions Covered Asia Pacific

Report Scope



Macroeconomic Overview: Economic Indicators

by Gross Domestic Product (Current Prices)

by Population

Unemployment Rate

Operational Enablers and Infrastructure Readiness

Smartphone Penetration

Internet Connectivity & Broadband Access

Digital Wallet Adoption Rate

Real-Time Payments Infrastructure

E-commerce Penetration

Lending Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Loan Disbursement Value

Loan Disbursement Volume

Average Loan Ticket Size

Lending Market Segmentation by Lending Type

Bank-based / NBFC Lending

Alternative Lending

Lending Market Segmentation by End-User

Retail Lending

SME / MSME Lending

Retail Lending Market Segmentation by Loan Purpose

Housing / Mortgage Loans

Auto Loans

Education Loans

Personal Loans

Other Retail Loan Types (e.g., BNPL, Travel, Green Loans, Payday)

SME / MSME Lending Market Segmentation by Loan Purpose

Working Capital Loans

Expansion Loans

Equipment / Machinery Loans

Invoice Financing / Factoring

Trade Finance (Import / Export)

Real Estate / Commercial Property Loans

Other SME Lending (e.g., Digital Adoption, Franchise Financing)

Lending Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Branch / Physical

Direct Digital Lending

Agent / Broker Channel

Alternative Lending Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Loan Disbursement Value

Loan Disbursement Volume

Average Loan Ticket Size

Alternative Lending Market Segmentation by End-User

Consumer Lending

SME / MSME Lending

Alternative Lending Market Segmentation by Finance Models

P2P Marketplace

Balance Sheet Lending

Invoice Trading

Real Estate Crowdfunding

Other / Hybrid Models

Combined View: Finance Models by End-User Segments

P2P Marketplace - Consumer Lending / SME Lending / Property Lending

Balance Sheet Lending - Consumer Lending / SME Lending / Property Lending

Alternative Lending by Loan Purpose - Consumer Lending

Personal Loans

Payroll Advance

Home Improvement Loans

Education / Student Loans

Point-of-Sale (POS) Credit

Auto Loans

Medical Loans

Other Consumer Lending Types

Alternative Lending by Loan Purpose - SME / MSME Lending

Lines of Credit

Merchant Cash Advance

Invoice Factoring

Revenue-Based Financing

Other SME Loan Types

Alternative Lending Segmentation by Payment Instrument

Credit Transfer

Debit Card

E-Money

Other Instruments

Cross-Segmentation: Finance Models across Payment Instruments

P2P Marketplace across Credit Transfer / Debit Card / E-Money / Other

Balance Sheet Lending by Payment Instrument

Invoice Trading by Payment Instrument

Real Estate Crowdfunding by Payment Instrument

Other Models by Payment Instrument

Alternative Lending - Borrower-Level Insights: Consumer Demographics & Behavior

Borrower Distribution by Age Group

Borrower Distribution by Income Level

Borrower Distribution by Gender

Alternative Lending Credit Risk & Quality Metrics

Delinquency Rate (30 Days / 90 Days), 2024





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