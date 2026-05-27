Kandi Technologies Invited to Attend CATL’s 2026 Battery Swap Supplier Conference as Core Equipment Partner

Jinhua, China, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Kandi”) (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), a global innovator in intelligent equipment and a technology-driven platform company, today announced its participation as a core equipment supplier at CATL’s 2026 Battery Charging and Swapping Supplier Conference, held in Xiamen on May 26, 2026. Kandi’s invitation to this premier industry event underscores its standing as a trusted partner within CATL’s core battery swap ecosystem and reflects the depth of their long-term strategic collaboration.

On the sidelines of the event, Kandi’s Chairman, Mr. Xueqin Dong, and China Battery Exchange’s General Manager, Ms. Ying Dong, participated in an exclusive senior executive roundtable with CATL’s core leadership team, engaging in substantive dialogue on equipment technology advancement, large-scale batch delivery execution, supply chain optimization, and the long-term strategic roadmap underpinning the two companies’ collaboration.

Kandi also participated in a dedicated battery swap station equipment forum addressing key industry challenges, including standardized manufacturing processes, rigorous quality control protocols, and large-scale operations and maintenance. Kandi’s active engagement in these high-level discussions further cemented its position as a long-term, trusted equipment supplier within the CATL ecosystem.

The conference also provided important directional guidance on the long-term trajectory of the battery swap industry. CATL projects that the NEV energy replenishment market will evolve into a stable, three-pillar structure comprising home charging, public charging, and battery swapping. To capture this substantial market opportunity, CATL announced plans to significantly scale its infrastructure, targeting 30,000 passenger vehicle battery swap stations, 10,000 heavy-truck battery swap stations, and 100,000 ultra-fast charging and swapping facilities to form a comprehensive national energy replenishment network.

As the battery swap industry enters a full-scale commercialization cycle, Kandi is well-positioned to capitalize on this pivotal inflection point. Drawing on its advanced battery swap equipment R&D capabilities and intelligent manufacturing expertise, the Company intends to align closely with CATL’s national station deployment pace and standardization framework, deepen full-chain operational collaboration across the battery swap ecosystem, and actively capture the growth opportunities presented by large-scale industry expansion — contributing meaningfully to the high-quality development of China’s charging and swapping new energy infrastructure.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company’s periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC’s website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) is a global innovator in intelligent equipment and a technology-driven platform company. It leverages technological innovation, a global supply chain, and advanced manufacturing to transform industries and expand real-world applications, bringing technology closer to people’s everyday lives. Guided by a “one core, two growth engines” strategic framework, the Company anchors its business in all-domain intelligent vehicles, with battery swapping equipment and intelligent robotics as two strategic growth pillars. Driven by its mission to bring joy to daily life, Kandi fosters shared success and sustainable, long-term growth through open collaboration and mutually beneficial partnerships, creating enduring industrial and societal value while building a globally respected brand.

For more information, please visit ir.kandigroup.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kewa Luo

Tel: +1 (212) 551-3610

Email: IR@kandigroup.com

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

Email: Kandi@thepiacentegroup.com