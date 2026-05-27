LUMIBRICKS Marks 4th Anniversary as Germany Becomes a Key Market in Its European Expansion

BERLIN, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond traditional building bricks, smart bricks are emerging as a new category that places greater emphasis on atmosphere, storytelling, and immersive experiences. As LUMIBRICKS celebrates its fourth anniversary, the brand is accelerating its European expansion, with Germany emerging as one of its key markets and preliminary plans already underway for its first flagship store in the country.





The brand name combines “Lumi” and “Bricks,” representing light and building bricks respectively, reflecting the brand’s commitment to integrating lighting systems into the building experience. Its slogan, “Delight day and light,” further expresses the brand’s mission of bringing joy to users through light, creativity, and imaginative building experiences.





Unlike conventional building brick brands, LUMIBRICKS focuses on creating a more complete and immersive experience through the combination of integrated lighting systems, architectural design, and cultural themes.

Product lines such as Steampunk World, Cyberpunk Neoncity, and The Old West are not simply different collections, but fully developed worlds with their own settings, stories, and characters, allowing builders to gradually explore these universes through different sets.





Over the past four years, LUMIBRICKS products have been sold in more than 40 countries and regions worldwide. According to the brand’s Amazon backend data, LUMIBRICKS has consistently ranked among the top three building brick brands on Amazon Germany.

At the same time, LUMIBRICKS is not limiting itself to online channels alone, but continues to explore more comprehensive brand experiences. The brand has already initiated preliminary research for its first flagship store in Germany, signaling a move from an online-focused brand toward a more immersive offline experience.





About LUMIBRICKS:

LUMIBRICKS is an innovative brand dedicated to creating immersive light-up building experiences. By seamlessly integrating lighting systems, architectural design, and brick building, LUMIBRICKS delivers a more atmospheric, story-driven, and immersive building experience. Through unique worldbuilding and scene design, builders are invited to gradually explore different story universes throughout the building journey.

Media Contact：

Contact Person: Houbaosen

Email: baosen.hou@lumibricks.com

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