Mediacom Communications Ramps Up Speeds with Debut of 5-Gig Internet in Delaware and Maryland

MEDIACOM PARK, N.Y., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediacom Communications today announced the launch of its new 5-Gig Internet service, the fastest residential speed tier ever offered by Mediacom, reinforcing its continued investment in next-generation network capabilities to meet evolving consumer needs.

The new 5-Gig Internet service will be made immediately available to more than 500,000 homes passed nationally. Several Maryland communities including Bishopville, Ocean Pines, Pittsville, Powellville, Showell, Whaleyville and Willards will be included in the initial rollout, along with unincorporated communities in Delaware near Delmar, Georgetown, Gumboro, Harbeson, Laurel, Lewes, Millsboro, Milton, and Seaford. Mediacom expects to extend 5-Gig availability to more than one million homes by the end of the year as part of its multi-gig deployment strategy.

Mediacom’s multi-gig capabilities are enabled by its fiber-rich network architecture, which extends fiber deeper into neighborhoods and closer to homes, enhancing speed and performance without major construction or disruption.

“Through continual buildout and investment over the past 30 years, Mediacom has created one of America’s most diverse, capable, and fiber-rich networks,” said JR Walden, Mediacom’s Chief Technology Officer. “Our network now spans over one million fiber miles which is enough fiber to stretch to the moon and back two times over. The scalability of the infrastructure we’ve deployed allowed us to bring these next generation speed tier offerings to our customers with minimal disruption to the communities we serve. Our new 5-Gig service leverages next-generation DOCSIS technology enhanced by AI to deliver greater reliability, resilience, and performance.”

All Mediacom Gigabit tiers include Wi-Fi 7 powered by eero—the latest generation of Wi-Fi technology. Together, Mediacom’s multi-gig network and eero’s advanced Wi-Fi 7 system ensure that fast, reliable connectivity reaches every corner of the home—eliminating dead zones and supporting seamless gaming, 4K streaming, and remote work. Customers can also extend their connectivity beyond the home with Mediacom Mobile, powered by the nation’s most awarded wireless network—creating a 360-degree connected experience that keeps them online wherever life takes them.

“We are incredibly excited to launch 5-Gig broadband service across many of our Delaware and Maryland communities,” said Mitchell Arnevik, Vice President of Mediacom’s Coastal East Region. “This investment underscores our ongoing commitment to delivering advanced technology and reliable service to the customers and communities we are honored to serve.”

ABOUT MEDIACOM COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom offers high-speed data, video, phone, and mobile services to over 3 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at mediacomcable.com.