Roadzen Set to Join Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes in June 2026 Reconstitution

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) ("Roadzen" or the "Company"), a global leader in AI at the convergence of insurance and mobility, today announced that it has been named to the preliminary additions list for the Russell 2000®, Russell 3000® Indexes as part of the 2026 annual reconstitution of the Russell US Indexes. FTSE Russell published the preliminary list after the close of US markets on May 22, 2026. The reconstituted indexes take effect after the US market close on Friday, June 26, 2026.

Membership in the Russell 3000® Index includes automatic inclusion in the small-cap Russell 2000® Index and the applicable growth and value style indexes. Approximately $11 trillion in assets are currently benchmarked against Russell's US indexes, making the annual reconstitution one of the most consequential index events in the US equity calendar.



Roadzen's index inclusion coincides with a period of sustained commercial and product momentum across its global businesses. Since the start of the current fiscal year on April 1, 2026, key highlights include:

Underwriting capacity in the U.S. On April 30, 2026, Roadzen secured a letter of intent for a $30 million insurance capacity commitment from a leading U.S. carrier to bring AI to commercial auto insurance, backed by over $50 million in producer demand. The program is expected to scale to $50 million over three years and contribute approximately $6 million in revenue in Year 1.

On April 30, 2026, Roadzen secured a letter of intent for a $30 million insurance capacity commitment from a leading U.S. carrier to bring AI to commercial auto insurance, backed by over $50 million in producer demand. The program is expected to scale to $50 million over three years and contribute approximately $6 million in revenue in Year 1. Fleet safety scale. drivebuddyAI won a $2.5 million contract to deploy six-camera ADAS across a 3,000-truck fleet, with expansion potential to 10,000 vehicles over five years.

drivebuddyAI won a $2.5 million contract to deploy six-camera ADAS across a 3,000-truck fleet, with expansion potential to 10,000 vehicles over five years. India claims mandate. VehicleCare secured a major claims mandate from one of India's largest insurers, expected to generate over $10 million in annual revenue.

VehicleCare secured a major claims mandate from one of India's largest insurers, expected to generate over $10 million in annual revenue. OEM embedded insurance. Roadzen partnered with a top-10 global carmaker to deliver GAP insurance across the U.K. — its second major European OEM win following its September 2025 continental Europe partnership. Global Insurance Management, Roadzen's wholly owned U.K. subsidiary, secured several new contracts representing $2.5 million in projected annual revenue.

Roadzen partnered with a top-10 global carmaker to deliver GAP insurance across the U.K. — its second major European OEM win following its September 2025 continental Europe partnership. Global Insurance Management, Roadzen's wholly owned U.K. subsidiary, secured several new contracts representing $2.5 million in projected annual revenue. Claims-to-repair infrastructure. VehicleCare partnered with global auto parts network TISAG-TEMOT to build integrated claims-to-repair infrastructure in India.

VehicleCare partnered with global auto parts network TISAG-TEMOT to build integrated claims-to-repair infrastructure in India. IP expansion. drivebuddyAI was granted a patent for real-time detection and geo-mapping of hazardous road conditions, adding to its growing portfolio of AI vision IP.

drivebuddyAI was granted a patent for real-time detection and geo-mapping of hazardous road conditions, adding to its growing portfolio of AI vision IP. Capital markets activity. On May 4, 2026, Roadzen priced an $8 million registered direct offering of ordinary shares to fund continued growth and execution to support the Company's commercial pipeline.



Rohan Malhotra, Founder and CEO of Roadzen, said: “Inclusion in the Russell indexes will help us drive broader institutional awareness and expand investor exposure on the back of continued commercial and AI innovation momentum across our global markets. We are grateful for the trust of our shareholders as we execute on our mission to transform auto insurance through artificial intelligence."

FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell US Indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and investability criteria, with rank day falling on April 30, 2026. The 2026 reconstitution marks the first year Russell US Indexes transition to a semi-annual reconstitution schedule, with preliminary additions and deletions lists communicated beginning May 22, with updates on May 29, June 5, June 12, June 18, and June 26. The newly reconstituted indexes take effect after US market close on June 26, 2026.

About Roadzen Inc.

Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) is a global leader in AI at the convergence of insurance and mobility. Roadzen builds technology that helps insurers, automakers, and fleets better predict and prevent risk, automate claims, and deliver seamless, embedded insurance experiences.

Thousands of clients across North America, Europe, and Asia — from the world’s leading insurers, carmakers, and fleets to dealerships and agents — use Roadzen’s technology to build new products, sell insurance, process claims, and improve road safety. Roadzen’s pioneering work in telematics, generative AI, and computer vision has earned recognition from Forbes, Fortune, and Financial Express as one of the world’s top AI innovators.

Headquartered in Burlingame, California, Roadzen employs more than 300 people across offices in the U.S., U.K., and India. Learn more at www.roadzen.ai

About FTSE Russell, an LSEG Business

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $20 trillion is benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. Leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks choose FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering. FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group. For more information, visit FTSE Russell .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” and “continue,” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our anticipated future financial results (including ability to achieve breakeven Adjusted EBITDA), the anticipated closing of our registered direct offering, the anticipated benefits of our products and solutions, strategy, demand for our products, expansion plans, future operations, future operating results, estimated revenues, losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release. Factors that might cause or contribute to such a discrepancy include, but are not limited to, those described in “Risk Factors” in our Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including the annual report on Form 10-K we filed with the SEC on June 26, 2025. We urge you to consider these factors, risks and uncertainties carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to our company or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

Investor Contacts: IR@roadzen.ai

Media Contacts: Sanya Soni sanya@roadzen.ai or media@roadzen.ai