Pediatric EEG Interpretation Now Available to Partner Hospitals Nationwide Through Dedicated Subspecialty Pathway

Fort Myers, Fla., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeleSpecialists, a physician-owned digital healthcare solution provider serving more than 400 partner hospitals nationwide, today announced the expansion of its TeleEEG service line to include dedicated pediatric EEG interpretation. The new pathway connects pediatric patients with board-certified, pediatric-trained neurologists for remote EEG interpretation, regardless of geography or facility size.

The expansion reflects a clinical distinction that matters at the point of care. Pediatric neurology is a subspecialty discipline. EEG patterns, seizure presentations, and diagnostic criteria in pediatric patients differ in ways that require trained interpretation, not an adaptation of adult protocols. TeleSpecialists designed this service line to deliver that subspecialty depth to partner hospitals that may not have consistent access to pediatric neurology expertise on site.

The Pediatric EEG service line operates within TeleSpecialists' existing TeleEEG workflow. Case routing to pediatric-trained neurologists is determined automatically by patient date of birth, requiring no additional triage steps from clinical staff. Supported study types include Routine EEG, STAT EEG, Routine Point-of-Care EEG, STAT Point-of-Care EEG, Long-Term Video EEG, and Ambulatory EEG.

"By scaling pediatric EEG reading through our proven digital healthcare model, we are not only accelerating time to diagnosis but also supporting frontline providers with subspecialty insight in real time. This approach strengthens clinical decision-making and elevates the standard of care across diverse hospital settings,” said Bill Dotson, MD, ABPN, ABCN, EEG Service Line Director, TeleSpecialists.

For TeleSpecialists’ current and future partner hospitals, the addition of pediatric EEG coverage requires no new platform, no separate implementation process, and no change to existing workflows. Subspecialty pediatric neurology support becomes available through the infrastructure already in place.

About TeleSpecialists

TeleSpecialists is the physician-owned digital healthcare solution provider that hospitals nationwide choose when prioritizing superior quality and effective partnership. Since 2014, TeleSpecialists has delivered comprehensive neurology and psychiatry services to more than 1.5 million patients across emergency, inpatient, and outpatient settings. Board-certified specialists integrate sophisticated technology with clinical expertise to provide rapid, responsive, and reliable consultations that enhance patient access, improve outcomes, and retain revenue. Physician-founded, physician-owned, and physician-led from day one. For more information, visit tstelemed.com.