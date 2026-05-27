Agentive AI in Healthcare Market Size to Hit USD 51.29 Billion by 2035, Driven by Global Workforce Shortages and Clinical Automation Demand – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, The Agentive AI in Healthcare Market size was valued at USD 786.45 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 51.29 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 51.72% over 2026–2035.”

Agentive AI in Healthcare Market growth is driven by rapidly evolving domain of autonomous and semi-autonomous AI solutions in the field of healthcare characterized by the use of intelligent software for autonomous analytical operations, execution of multi-step actions, making context-based decisions, and dynamic learning based on operational metrics. Growth drivers include a lack of qualified healthcare workers around the world, increasing physician fatigue, escalating administrative workload, and pressure for higher efficiency from the health sector.

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Growing Healthcare Workforce Shortages and AI-Driven Clinical Automation to Accelerate Market Expansion Globally

Agentive AI in the Healthcare Market is growing exponentially because of the mounting challenges in the form of labor shortage in healthcare, physician burnout, and rising administrative costs for healthcare organizations globally. More and more healthcare institutions are using AI-based autonomous systems in order to become efficient in operations and provide quality care to patients. There is no doubt that increased adoption of AI across multiple healthcare domains will result in huge growth potential in the industry.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

NVIDIA Corporation

Microsoft Corporation (MAI-DxO, Azure Health AI)

Oracle Health (Cerner)

Thoughtful Automation

Hippocratic AI

Cognigy

Amelia (IPsoft)

Beam AI

Momentum AI

Notable Health

Google Health (Med-PaLM 2)

IBM Watson Health

AWS Health AI (Amazon)

Infermedica

Tempus AI

PathAI

Viz.ai

Aidoc

Corti

Autonomize AI

Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type, Pre-built Agentic AI Solutions Dominated the Market; Customizable/Build-Your-Own Agents Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Pre-built Agentic AI solutions were the leaders on the market with their estimated 52.5% market share in 2025, which is explained by the growing number of hospitals and clinics that require a validated, compliant and interoperable product out-of-the-box. During 2026-2035, the most rapid growth will be observed among customizable/build-your-own Agent platforms since many large hospitals, pharmaceuticals and medical universities invest more into custom-tailored solutions.

By Agent Type, Single-Agent Systems Dominated the Market; Multi-Agent Systems Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Single-Agent Systems held the highest market share of around 47.2% due to extensive usage in specific healthcare applications such as scheduling appointments, automating billing, prioritizing radiology worklists, and facilitating clinical documentation. Multi-Agent Systems are estimated to record the fastest growth rate over 2026-2035 due to increasing demand for AI ecosystems that can coordinate with different AI agents to undertake entire end-to-end clinical workflows from diagnostic to documentation processes.

By Technology, Machine Learning Segment Dominated the Market; Smart Virtual Assistants Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

Machine Learning emerged as the leading technology in the global AI in Healthcare Market, holding a share of about 38.1% in 2025, attributable to its extensive use in predicting analytics, clinical decision-making, workflow management, and intelligent systems for making healthcare decisions. Smart Virtual Assistants are poised to grow at a fast pace over 2026-2035 due to increasing demand for AI-based patient engagement solutions, physician assistants, and virtual triage assistants.

By Application, Administrative Workflow Automation Dominated the Market; Clinical Decision Support Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Administrative Workflow Automation was the largest segment of the market in 2025 owing to the growing expenditure by the healthcare industry on revenue cycle management, claims management, medical coding, scheduling automation, and prior authorizations using AI agents. The Clinical Decision Support segment is forecasted to be the fastest-growing market segment from 2026 to 2035 due to significant advances in AI technology for diagnostic accuracy, healthcare predictions, and clinical reasoning that helps doctors in making difficult medical decisions.

By End User, Hospitals & Health Systems Dominated the Market; Pharmaceutical & Life Sciences Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

The Hospitals & Health Systems category had the leading position in the year 2025 owing to the heavy investments made in artificial intelligence-based automation and workflow optimization. The Pharmaceutical & Life Science category is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2026-2035 owing to the fast-paced developments in the adoption of the agentive artificial intelligence in pharmaceuticals.

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Regional Insights:

North America held the largest share with about 41.3% revenue contribution in 2025 attributable to highly sophisticated digital health ecosystems, significant investment in AI infrastructures, high penetration of EHRs, and increasing pressure in healthcare operations compelling organizations towards automation. The U.S. contributed up to 87% of total regional revenues due to massive adoption of healthcare AI and technology sector involvement.

The U.S. Agentive AI in Healthcare Market was valued at USD 324.80 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 20.64 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 51.55% during the forecast period.

The U.S. market is driven by its advanced healthcare information technology infrastructure, widespread adoption of EHRs, venture capital investments in startups, and high demand for clinical and administrative automation powered by AI technologies. The United States enjoys the presence of such major players in IT as Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Google Health, Amazon Web Services Health AI, Oracle Health, and IBM Watson Health that actively invest in healthcare-focused agentive AI solutions.

The Europe Agentive AI in Healthcare Market is estimated to be USD 202.12 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 12.84 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 51.12% during 2026–2035.

Europe had quite an important share in the market, due to countries, such as Germany, the UK, France, and the Netherlands became the leading powers of the national markets. Germany is still a regional market leader as a result of the digitization initiatives in hospitals, such as KHZG (Hospital Future Act). This Act emphasizes the development of digital health infrastructure and rapid integration of agentic AI technology into clinical decision support systems.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to record the highest CAGR of 56.4% over the forecast period owing to increasing efforts in healthcare digitization, development of telemedicine ecosystems, and large-scale investments in AI in countries, such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore. China is the leading country in the Asia-Pacific region in terms of market share due to massive deployment of AI in the healthcare sector.

Recent Developments:

June 2025: Microsoft introduced MAI-DxO, a multi-agent AI diagnostic system achieving 85.5% diagnostic accuracy on complex clinical cases while significantly reducing diagnostic costs and accelerating healthcare AI adoption globally.

Microsoft introduced MAI-DxO, a multi-agent AI diagnostic system achieving 85.5% diagnostic accuracy on complex clinical cases while significantly reducing diagnostic costs and accelerating healthcare AI adoption globally. June 2025: IQVIA launched advanced agentic AI solutions built on NVIDIA AI infrastructure to automate clinical trial workflows, patient recruitment, and data review processes for pharmaceutical applications.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

AUTONOMOUS CLINICAL AI & WORKFLOW AUTOMATION METRICS – evaluates adoption trends across intelligent healthcare automation systems and AI-driven operational workflows.

– evaluates adoption trends across intelligent healthcare automation systems and AI-driven operational workflows. MULTI-AGENT ORCHESTRATION & DECISION SUPPORT METRICS – analyzes advancements in collaborative AI ecosystems supporting diagnostics, monitoring, and care coordination.

– analyzes advancements in collaborative AI ecosystems supporting diagnostics, monitoring, and care coordination. HEALTHCARE ADMINISTRATIVE EFFICIENCY & COST REDUCTION METRICS – assesses AI-driven optimization in billing, claims management, scheduling, and revenue cycle operations.

– assesses AI-driven optimization in billing, claims management, scheduling, and revenue cycle operations. REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING & PREDICTIVE ANALYTICS METRICS – examines deployment of AI-powered monitoring systems and proactive patient risk detection technologies.

– examines deployment of AI-powered monitoring systems and proactive patient risk detection technologies. AI-ACCELERATED DRUG DISCOVERY & LIFE SCIENCES METRICS – evaluates adoption of autonomous AI systems in molecular research, clinical trials, and pharmaceutical development.

– evaluates adoption of autonomous AI systems in molecular research, clinical trials, and pharmaceutical development. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & HEALTHCARE AI ECOSYSTEM EXPANSION METRICS – tracks investment activity, platform innovation, strategic partnerships, and global healthcare AI infrastructure development.

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Agentive AI in Healthcare Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 786.45 Million Market Size by 2035 USD 51.29 Billion CAGR CAGR of 51.72% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product Type (Pre-built Agentic AI Solutions, Customizable/Build-Your-Own Agents)

• By Agent Type (Single-Agent Systems, Multi-Agent Systems, Hybrid Agent Systems)

• By Technology (Machine Learning, Smart Virtual Assistants, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, Others)

• By Application (Clinical Decision Support, Administrative Workflow Automation, Revenue Cycle Management, Remote Patient Monitoring, Drug Discovery & Development, Others)

• By End User (Hospitals & Health Systems, Payers & Insurance Companies, Pharmaceutical & Life Sciences, Telehealth Providers, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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