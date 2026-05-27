Global Alternative Lending Market Report 2026: Klarna, Affirm and PayPal Expand Through Merchant and PSP Integrations - Forecasts to 2029

Dublin, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Alternative Lending Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Type of Lending, End-User Segments, Loan Purpose, Finance Models, Distribution Channels, and Payment Instruments - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global alternative lending market is expected to grow by 13.4% annually, reaching US$607 billion by 2026. The global alternative lending market has experienced robust growth during 2020-2025, achieving a CAGR of 14.6%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2026 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the alternative lending market is projected to expand from its 2025 value of US$535.4 billion to approximately US$884.1 billion.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the alternative lending industry in Global, offering comprehensive coverage of both overall and alternative lending markets. It covers more than 100+ KPIs, including loan disbursement value, loan disbursement volume, average loan ticket size, and penetration rate.



Current State of the Market

Compete on distribution rather than product design: Global alternative lending is now contested across three arenas: consumer pay-later at checkout, SME/merchant cash-flow credit within commerce and payments platforms, and private credit/asset-based lending serving mid-market corporates. Competitive intensity is highest where lenders can control merchant or platform distribution and underwriting signals.

Global alternative lending is now contested across three arenas: consumer pay-later at checkout, SME/merchant cash-flow credit within commerce and payments platforms, and private credit/asset-based lending serving mid-market corporates. Competitive intensity is highest where lenders can control merchant or platform distribution and underwriting signals. Raise compliance as a differentiator: Over the last 12 months, regulation has moved from "watching" to rule-setting, forcing lenders to compete on governance, affordability checks, and dispute handling, especially for BNPL and short-tenor digital credit.

Key Players and New Entrants

Consolidate BNPL leadership around scaled networks: Klarna, Affirm, and PayPal remain central in North America/Europe, with expansion via large merchant ecosystems and PSP integrations (e.g., Klarna via Stripe).

Klarna, Affirm, and PayPal remain central in North America/Europe, with expansion via large merchant ecosystems and PSP integrations (e.g., Klarna via Stripe). Scale embedded SME credit via platform finance arms: Shopify continues to broaden Shopify Finance capabilities that keep lending inside merchant operations.

Shopify continues to broaden Shopify Finance capabilities that keep lending inside merchant operations. Grow bank-fintech hybrids and regional challengers: In Africa, large banks are using M&A to expand credit distribution and balance-sheet capacity across markets (e.g., Nedbank's planned majority stake in Kenya's NCBA).

Shift Alternative Lending From Standalone Credit to Embedded Distribution

Alternative lending is increasingly delivered inside non-financial platforms rather than through standalone lender acquisition. Credit is now integrated into e-commerce checkouts, merchant operating systems, ride-hailing apps, and B2B procurement tools.

In North America and Europe, platforms such as Shopify and Amazon continue to distribute merchant credit directly within seller workflows. In Asia-Pacific, super-apps such as Grab and Gojek embed working-capital loans and pay-later products into daily commerce.

In Africa and Latin America, merchant-first lenders such as M KOPA and Mercado Pago distribute credit through device financing and marketplace-linked wallets. Platform operators seek to increase retention and transaction frequency by solving merchants' and consumers' liquidity gaps at the point of need.

Rising customer-acquisition costs make off-platform lending less viable, pushing lenders to partner with ecosystems that already control distribution. E-commerce and digital services growth has created predictable cash-flow visibility, enabling lending decisions to be tied to platform activity rather than traditional credit files.

Embedded lending will become the primary distribution model for alternative credit globally. Independent lenders without platform access are likely to face margin pressure or reposition as balance-sheet or underwriting partners.

Re-Anchor Credit Assessment Around Cash-Flow and Transaction Signals

Credit underwriting is shifting away from bureau-centric scoring toward real-time cash-flow, sales, and account-level signals. In the US and UK, providers such as Plaid and Tink enable lenders to assess income stability and obligations directly.

In India, fintech lenders integrate GST filings, UPI inflows, and marketplace settlement data to underwrite MSMEs. In Africa, mobile-money transaction histories from ecosystems such as M Pesa remain central to micro- and nano-credit decisions.

Regulators across regions are tightening affordability and suitability expectations, making static credit scores insufficient. Digital commerce and account-to-account payments provide continuous behavioural data that lenders can legally access with consent.

Traditional credit files remain incomplete for gig workers, MSMEs, and informal-economy participants. Cash-flow underwriting will become the default for short-tenor and revolving alternative credit. Lenders unable to integrate real-time data will face higher loss volatility and regulatory scrutiny.

Tighten Regulatory Oversight on Consumer Protection and Transparency

Alternative lending is facing explicit regulatory re-classification in multiple regions, particularly for BNPL and short-term digital credit. In the EU, BNPL is now formally captured under consumer-credit frameworks following recent legislative updates.

In Australia, the government has confirmed alignment with credit laws for BNPL providers. In the US, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has intensified supervisory actions related to fee disclosure and dispute handling.

Rapid adoption of pay-later products raised concerns around consumer indebtedness and inconsistent disclosures. Regulators are responding to political and social pressure to align fintech credit with traditional lending safeguards. Increased cross-border provision of digital credit has exposed regulatory gaps.

Compliance costs will rise, favouring scaled providers with strong governance. Product structures are likely to simplify, with clearer pricing and stricter eligibility controls.

Expand Alternative Lending Beyond Consumers Into SME and B2B Workflows

Growth is shifting from consumer pay-later toward SME, supplier, and invoice-linked credit. In Europe, firms such as Klarna and iwoca have expanded SME offerings tied to ecommerce and accounting platforms.

In Southeast Asia, B2B marketplaces are embedding inventory and trade-finance credit directly into procurement flows. In Latin America, digital factoring and invoice-advance platforms linked to tax and e-invoicing systems are scaling.

SME funding gaps remain persistent despite bank liquidity. Digital accounting, invoicing, and tax systems provide verifiable transaction records for underwriting. Platforms aim to lock in merchants by financing inventory and supplier payments.

SME-focused alternative lending will outpace consumer growth in several regions. Competition will increasingly centre on integration depth rather than loan pricing.

Rebalance Funding Models Toward Bank and Institutional Partnerships

Alternative lenders are reducing reliance on pure balance-sheet funding and moving toward bank partnerships, securitisation, and risk-sharing models. In the US and Europe, fintechs increasingly originate loans that are funded or acquired by regulated banks.

In emerging markets, development finance institutions and local banks are partnering with digital lenders to extend reach while managing risk.

Higher interest-rate volatility has increased funding-cost sensitivity. Regulators are scrutinising lightly capitalised lenders. Banks seek technology-enabled distribution without rebuilding credit stacks internally.

The distinction between "fintech lender" and "bank lender" will narrow. Platforms that can operate as compliant origination and servicing layers will consolidate influence.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 4200 Forecast Period 2026 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $607 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $884.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.4% Regions Covered Global

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