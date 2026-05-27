Switzerland Social Commerce Intelligence Databook 2026: A $28.19 Billion Market by 2031 - 50+ KPIs on End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics

Dublin, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Switzerland Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The social commerce market in Switzerland is on a promising growth trajectory, predicted to expand by 7.7% annually, reaching USD 20.28 billion by 2026. This follows substantial growth from 2022 to 2025, marked by a CAGR of 12.6%. The positive trend is expected to persist, with a CAGR of 6.8% projected for 2026-2031, culminating in a market size of approximately USD 28.19 billion by 2031.

This comprehensive report delivers a data-driven analysis of Switzerland's social commerce sector, uncovering market opportunities and risks within various retail categories. It presents over 50 key performance indicators (KPIs) at the national level, offering an expansive view of market dynamics, size forecasts, and share statistics.

The report dissects opportunities within the social commerce domain by type-domestic versus cross-border, social platform, payment method, business model, consumer segment, and urban classification. It also highlights consumer behavior and retail spending patterns, providing a deeper understanding of market forces through KPIs detailed in both value and volume terms.

Reasons to buy

Insights on Strategy & Innovation: Explore strategic initiatives taken by key players to gain market share and foster innovation in social commerce.

Explore strategic initiatives taken by key players to gain market share and foster innovation in social commerce. In-depth Understanding of Social Commerce Market Dynamics in Switzerland: Learn about emerging opportunities, key drivers, and trends. The report offers detailed market segmentation with 50+ KPIs.

Learn about emerging opportunities, key drivers, and trends. The report offers detailed market segmentation with 50+ KPIs. Value and Volume KPIs for Accurate Understanding: These indicators support precise understanding of market dynamics.

These indicators support precise understanding of market dynamics. Gain extensive insights with this report, featuring 44 tables and 57 charts, facilitating strategic decision-making through comprehensive analysis.

Competitive Landscape: Obtain a snapshot of the competitive environment, aiding strategy development through insights into current industry structures.

Obtain a snapshot of the competitive environment, aiding strategy development through insights into current industry structures. Develop Strategies to Gain Market Share: Fine-tune targeting strategies by identifying growth categories and assessing unique market trends and risks.

Fine-tune targeting strategies by identifying growth categories and assessing unique market trends and risks. Deeper Understanding of Consumer Behaviour: Enhance ROI by understanding evolving consumer behaviors and retail spending dynamics within the social commerce sector.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 71 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $20.28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $28.19 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Switzerland



Report Scope

Switzerland Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2022-2031

Switzerland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2022-2031

Switzerland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2022-2031

Clothing & Footwear

Beauty and Personal Care

Food & Grocery

Appliances and Electronics

Home Improvement

Travel

Hospitality

Switzerland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Consumer Segment, 2022-2031

B2B

B2C

C2C

Switzerland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2022-2031

Mobile

Desktop

Switzerland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2022-2031

Domestic

Cross Border

Tier-1 Cities

Tier-2 Cities

Tier-3 Cities

Switzerland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2022-2031

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

Other Digital Payment

Cash

Switzerland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms

Video Commerce

Social Network-Led Commerce

Social Reselling

Group Buying

Product Review Platforms

Switzerland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2025

By Age

By Income Level

By Gender

Switzerland Social Commerce Market Share by Key Players, 2025

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tunx4f

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