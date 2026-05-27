Savvy Fox Buyers Agents Guides Investors Through New Build Shift on the Gold Coast

Palm Beach, QL , May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savvy Fox Buyers Agents is guiding Gold Coast property investors as they respond to Australia’s proposed 2026 Budget tax reforms, with many shifting focus toward new-build opportunities over established homes. As a Gold Coast buyers agent, the firm is seeing increased interest in build-focused opportunities, premium land, and off-the-plan projects as proposed changes to negative gearing and capital gains tax reshape investor strategies.



Savvy Fox Buyers Agents

The changes are already influencing investor behaviour because the reforms may reduce the appeal of established investment properties while leaving new home builds less affected. Jacqueline Dwyer, founder of Savvy Fox Buyers Agents, said many investors are reassessing long-term strategies before the market fully adjusts. As a Gold Coast buyers agent working closely with property investors, Dwyer said buyer priorities are already beginning to shift. “Investors are becoming more selective about where they place their money,” Dwyer said. “Many are now prioritising land value and development potential instead of competing for ageing housing stock.”

The shift is significant as new home builds are expected to remain less impacted under the proposed tax changes. This has encouraged investors to move beyond traditional rental acquisitions and consider land acquisition and build-focused opportunities that may offer stronger long-term positioning. Savvy Fox Buyers Agents sees this as a growing opportunity for investors working with a Gold Coast buyers agent experienced in development-focused acquisitions.

Across the Gold Coast, demand is rising for older homes on premium blocks where buyers can develop new properties. Interest is also increasing in off-the-plan apartments and pre-construction developments as investors adjust to the evolving policy landscape. Savvy Fox Buyers Agents is helping clients identify these opportunities early, particularly in tightly held suburbs where supply remains limited. The firm’s role as a Gold Coast buyers agent has become increasingly valuable for investors seeking access to development-ready properties before competition intensifies.

Jacqueline Dwyer brings practical experience as an investor and developer, strengthening the firm’s advisory role in this evolving market. Her understanding of site selection, development feasibility, and market timing allows clients to pursue opportunities aligned with long-term growth rather than short-term trends.

“Many investors are no longer asking only about rental returns,” Dwyer explained. “They are asking whether a property gives them future building options, stronger land value, and the ability to create something new in a tightly held location.”

In response to these market shifts, the company continues refining its acquisition strategy to align with changing investor priorities. It works closely with clients pursuing new-build projects, development-ready sites, and construction-focused opportunities designed for long-term portfolio performance. This approach allows investors to remain adaptable as policy conditions continue to evolve.

Savvy Fox Buyers Agents has built a reputation for helping buyers assess development potential, location quality, and long-term positioning before entering competitive Gold Coast markets. That guidance is becoming increasingly important as investors navigate both policy uncertainty and rising demand for limited development opportunities.

As Australia moves closer to the 2026 Budget cycle, Savvy Fox Buyers Agents believes property investors across the Gold Coast are reassessing how and where they invest for future growth. The company believes the strongest opportunities may emerge for buyers willing to adapt early through new-build projects, development-ready land, and new construction opportunities rather than relying solely on established housing stock. As policy discussions continue shaping investor behaviour, the company remains focused on helping clients identify investment opportunities positioned for the next phase of Gold Coast growth.

To learn more about strategic Gold Coast property investment opportunities, visit https://www.savvyfox.com.au/buyers-agent-gold-coast/.

About Savvy Fox Buyers Agents

Savvy Fox Buyers Agents is a Gold Coast buyers agent specialising in strategic acquisitions, investment properties, and development-focused opportunities across the region. Led by experienced investor and developer Jacqueline Dwyer, the firm helps buyers secure properties positioned for sustained growth in changing market conditions. By combining local market insight with practical investment experience, the company guides clients toward informed property decisions aligned with future opportunities across the Gold Coast.

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Media Contact

Savvy Fox Buyers Agents

Address: 40 Palm Beach Ave, Palm Beach QLD 4221

Phone: 0412 321 356

Website: https://www.savvyfox.com.au

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