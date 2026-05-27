Valliani Jewelers Names Mulberry Exclusive Jewelry Care Plan Provider

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mulberry, a leading provider of modern product protection solutions, today announced a new partnership with Valliani Jewelers, becoming Valliani’s exclusive jewelry care protection plan provider.

Built on a shared commitment to exceptional customer experiences, the partnership expands Valliani’s post-purchase offering with comprehensive jewelry care protection designed to enhance customer satisfaction while preserving the trusted relationships at the heart of the Valliani brand.

For Valliani, customer service has always been central to the business. By integrating Mulberry’s jewelry care protection plans, the company can offer customers added peace of mind without disrupting the personalized experience that defines the brand.

“We’ve built our business around our customers and their needs,” said Kashif Valliani, CEO of Valliani Jewelers. “Adding Mulberry’s jewelry care protection strengthens our ability to support customers long after their purchases while maintaining the personalized service and attention they expect from Valliani.”

Unlike traditional third-party protection experiences that remove retailers from the customer journey, Mulberry’s model allows Valliani to remain actively involved in repairs and service fulfillment. This approach helps preserve trusted customer relationships while creating additional opportunities for service, engagement, and long-term loyalty.

“We’re excited to partner with the Valliani team and help elevate an experience they’ve already built around exceptional service,” said Chinedu Eleanya, CEO of Mulberry. “Our partnership ensures customers receive seamless care and support long after the purchase, while empowering Valliani to deepen customer relationships and remain a trusted part of every stage of ownership.”

Mulberry jewelry care plans are designed to complement traditional jeweler warranties, providing expanded protection while simplifying and modernizing the post-purchase experience. The Mulberry platform also includes seamless point-of-sale integration, enabling Valliani associates to present and enroll customers in protection plans directly within the existing purchase process..

About Valliani Jewelry

Founded in 1999, Valliani Jewelers is a family-owned fine jewelry retailer dedicated to helping customers celebrate life’s most meaningful moments. With more than 30 locations across the United States, Valliani offers a curated selection of engagement rings, wedding bands, diamonds, fine jewelry, watches, and custom pieces designed to fit every style and occasion. Built on a foundation of exceptional customer service, value, and trust,f Valliani is committed to delivering a personalized and memorable shopping experience while helping customers find pieces that tell their unique stories.

About Mulberry

Mulberry is a people-first product protection platform that offers solutions for retail partners and consumers. Mulberry product protection plans can be purchased directly from Mulberry or through qualified retail partners. Mulberry protects customer purchases from accidental damages and losses with a best-in-class solution that offers simple claims-filing and fast resolutions. To learn more about Mulberry, visit https://www.getmulberry.com .