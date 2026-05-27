MacLeod & Co. Closes 500,000 SF Industrial Lease in Ontario, California





ONTARIO, Calif., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacLeod & Co. has secured a 500,000-square-foot, 66-month Class A warehouse lease in Ontario, California for an international Asian third-party logistics and trans-load fulfillment company headquartered in China with a significant Southern California presence.

The building, owned by Majestic Realty Co.—one of the largest private industrial real estate owners and developers in the United States—sits in the Inland Empire West, a key logistics hub serving the Port of Los Angeles. Adjacent to Ontario International Airport, it offered the 30-foot clear height and dedicated trailer parking essential to the tenant’s U.S. fulfillment operations. The deal was fully executed at the end of March 2026, less than 60 days from the first property tour.

The fit came down to more than square footage. The building had sat empty for nearly two years—not for any flaw, but because most large-format tenants chase taller ceilings of 32 to 40 feet, driving prices up. This tenant’s operations ran efficiently at 30-foot clear, and having closed a separate deal in the same Majestic Realty park a year earlier, MacLeod & Co. matched a long-overlooked building with the tenant it had been waiting for.

“This deal is proof that real value can be negotiated at scale, even on a tight timeline, in one of the most competitive markets in the country,” said Chase MacLeod, founder of MacLeod & Co. “For a landlord whose building had sat vacant for nearly two years, we delivered a solution that worked for everyone at the table.”

The negotiated package included a large free rent and early occupancy period, a sizable tenant improvement allowance, and a below-market starting rate.

Behind The Deal. 500,000 SF Warehouse

About MacLeod & Co.

MacLeod & Co. is an industrial & commercial real estate brokerage firm founded by Chase MacLeod in 2021. Specializing in tenant representation, investment sales, agency leasing and buyer representation across Southern California, Texas and south Florida markets, the firm has closed over $850 million in transactions, serving C-suite executives, institutional REITs, and global logistics companies. MacLeod & Co. is known for strategic deal-making on large, complex transactions. For more information, visit macleodco.com .

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