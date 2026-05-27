Emancipet announces national board member and Houston regional board co-chairs

Austin, TX, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emancipet , a nonprofit organization dedicated to making veterinary care affordable and accessible for all pet families, has named Dr. Julia Georgesen to its national board of directors and Liz Lauersdorf and Travis Crisman as Houston regional board co-chairs. Each were appointed for three two-year terms.

“Julia, Liz and Travis each bring a deep commitment to community impact and a shared passion for expanding access to affordable veterinary care,” Cheryl Katon, chief executive officer of Emancipet, said. “Their leadership will help us continue growing our reach and serving more pet families in Houston, Philadelphia and Austin. At a time when more families are struggling to afford veterinary care, their support and advocacy will help us meet a growing need in the communities we serve, and we’re thrilled to have them on board.”

Julia Georgesen is an experienced veterinarian with over 25 years of diverse practice in the field. She currently serves as chief medical officer of VCA Animal Hospitals, where she oversees medical affairs for more than 1,000 veterinary hospitals nationwide. Prior to her executive leadership roles, Georgesen spent more than 15 years leading Chicago’s nationally recognized Blum Animal Hospital, helping grow it into one of the city’s most respected Fear Free certified practices–a specialized credential acknowledging that a veterinarian has been trained to alleviate fear, anxiety and stress in animals. She earned her doctor of veterinary medicine degree from Purdue University and completed an internship in equine medicine and surgery at the Marion DuPont Equine Surgery Center.

Liz Lauersdorf is a Houston-based philanthropy and community engagement leader with a lifelong passion for helping animals and connecting people to meaningful impact through strategic donor engagement. Travis Crisman serves as regional operations director for Mission Pet Health and brings deep experience leading teams and multi-site operations across the animal health and animal welfare sectors.

As a member of Emancipet’s national board of directors, Georgesen will help guide the organization’s long-term strategic vision, governance and national growth efforts as Emancipet continues expanding access to affordable veterinary care. In their roles as Houston regional board co-chairs, Lauersdorf and Crisman will help lead regional fundraising, community engagement and local advocacy efforts. As regional board co-chairs, they will also serve on Emancipet’s national board of directors.

Emancipet operates 10 clinics across the Austin, Houston and Philadelphia communities, providing more than 260,000 low-cost veterinary visits annually. To learn more about Emancipet, visit emancipet.org .

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About Emancipet

Emancipet is a nonprofit organization on a mission to make veterinary care affordable and accessible for everyone. Emancipet clinics provide access to preventative care office exams, vaccines, spay/neuter surgeries, heartworm treatments, dental cleanings, and more at low prices. Emancipet is able to offer its low cost veterinary care services for dogs and cats through the generous support of donors. Founded in 1999, Emancipet sees over 260,000 visits annually to its clinics in Austin, TX, Killeen, TX, Houston, TX and Philadelphia, PA. By providing low-cost services, with compassion and free of judgment, Emancipet works to support and strengthen some of the most powerful bonds in life - those between people and the pets they love. For more information, visit www.emancipet.org .

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Additional quotes for attribution

Dr. Julia Georgeson

“From a veterinary perspective, access to preventative and affordable care is one of the most important factors in improving long-term health outcomes for pets. Emancipet is helping close that gap for thousands of families, and I’m proud to support an organization that is expanding access to quality veterinary care in such a meaningful way.”

Travis Crisman

“Throughout my career, I’ve worked alongside veterinary teams and organizations committed to improving care for pets and the people who love them. Emancipet’s community-centered approach is deeply aligned with my values, and I’m excited to help strengthen and grow that impact in Houston.”