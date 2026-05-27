ResVR Launches AI-Powered Assistant to Transform How Buyers Design and Purchase Homes

CALGARY, Alberta, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResVR today announced the launch of its AI-powered assistant, a new product designed to fundamentally change how homebuyers experience homebuilders online. Built directly into ResVR’s immersive 3D experiences, ResVR Assistant™ introduces a real-time, voice-to-voice control-and-guidance system to help buyers navigate, design, and make decisions with confidence.

Powered by Artificial Agency and integrated within ResVR’s Unreal Engine-based environment, deployed on NVIDIA’s Graphics Delivery Network, the assistant enables buyers to ask questions, explore options, and receive instant, context-aware answers, all while moving through a fully configurable model home.

“This is bigger than adding voice and chat to a virtual showhome. With generative behavior, ResVR can introduce agents that don’t just talk to buyers, but perceive the experience around them, understand what they’re trying to accomplish, and actively help them move forward,” said Brian Tanner at Artificial Agency. “That means guidance, customization, and decision support that feels embedded in the homebuying journey itself, not bolted on as a chatbot.”

“This is about removing friction at every step of the buyer journey,” said Nathan Nasseri, CEO at ResVR. “We’re combining immersive visualization with cutting-edge AI for intelligent conversation, creating a guided experience that feels natural, intuitive, and always available. This is the next evolution of how new homes are experienced online.”

A More Accessible and Convenient Buying Experience

ResVR Assistant is designed to support buyers at every stage, from their first visit to the homebuilder's website to the final decision on design finishes and upgrades, while also making the process more convenient and ensuring assistance is always available and accessible.

Key capabilities include:

AI-Powered Conversations

Buyers can ask questions in real time about layouts, features, upgrades, or availability and receive instant, relevant answers based on the builder’s catalogue and community data.



Buyers can ask questions in real time about layouts, features, upgrades, or availability and receive instant, relevant answers based on the builder’s catalogue and community data. Guided Homebuying Experience

The assistant acts as a virtual guide, helping users navigate model homes, understand options, and move through the decision process with clarity and confidence.



The assistant acts as a virtual guide, helping users navigate model homes, understand options, and move through the decision process with clarity and confidence. 24/7 Availability

Always-on support ensures buyers can explore and engage on their own time, without waiting for appointments or follow-ups.



Always-on support ensures buyers can explore and engage on their own time, without waiting for appointments or follow-ups. Improved Accessibility

Designed to support multiple languages and a wider range of users, particularly those who feel overwhelmed with modern-day technology, ResVR Assistant™ is easy to navigate, making the homebuying experience more inclusive.





Turning Buyer Conversations into Actionable Insights

Beyond the buyer experience, the ResVR Assistant™ unlocks a powerful new data layer for builders.

Every interaction is captured and aggregated, giving builders unprecedented visibility into what buyers are asking, where they get stuck, and what matters most in their decision-making.

“This is more than understanding what your customers are asking for; it’s capturing meaningful data on what buyers actually want,” added Evan Shoemaker, Chief Product Officer at ResVR. “For the first time, builders can see, at scale, exactly how buyers are thinking as they move through the journey. That insight is incredibly powerful for sales, marketing, design and business strategy.”

Built for Mobile

The AI assistant integrates seamlessly across the ResVR platform, including ResVR ShowHome™, ResVR Community™, and ResVR Studio™, enhancing each product with a conversational layer that bridges the gap between digital experience and human guidance.

As builders continue to meet buyers' expectations through virtual shopping experiences and adopt digital-first strategies, ResVR Assistant™ positions itself as a critical tool for scaling engagement, improving conversion rates, and delivering a modern buyer experience on any device.

About ResVR

ResVR uses gaming technologies to help homebuilders showcase their business and offerings online. Leveraging Unreal Engine and NVIDIA’s cloud, ResVR provides an online, 24/7 virtual showhome experience that brings all models, options, and upgrades to life through a web browser.