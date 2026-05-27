4M Analytics Supports Project Development and Utility Coordination by the Alabama Department of Transportation

Austin, Texas, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4M Analytics ("4M") announces that the Alabama Department of Transportation ("ALDOT") is using 4M's utility data services to support transportation project development and coordination efforts across the state highway system.

ALDOT oversees approximately 11,000 miles of roadway infrastructure and administers transportation projects statewide. By incorporating 4M's utility data into existing workflows, ALDOT aims to improve utility coordination and deliver projects on time and on budget.

Utility coordination is a routine part of transportation project delivery. Information related to underground and above-ground utilities is often gathered from multiple sources, including records, plans, permits, and field investigations.

4M compiles utility-related information from sources including geographic information system records, plans, permits, and imagery. The data is intended to support infrastructure planning and utility coordination activities before field operations begin.

During pilot efforts, 4M worked with ALDOT project teams to supplement existing utility-related information associated with select project areas. Throughout the year, the department plans to continue using utility data services on around 200 transportation projects statewide.

"We value the opportunity to support ALDOT's transportation project coordination efforts," said Itzik Malka, CEO and co-founder of 4M. "Utility coordination remains an important consideration in infrastructure development, and we look forward to the collaboration with ALDOT and its project stakeholders."

About 4M Analytics

4M Analytics provides utility data services for infrastructure and transportation projects. Founded in 2019, the company works with engineering firms, contractors, and public agencies on utility coordination and infrastructure planning efforts. Learn more at www.4manalytics.com.

Contact Info



Tamar Shafrir

tamar@4m-a.com

+1 360-840-3411

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