Medicana Health Group Opens Medicana Longevity Center In Istanbul, Led By Prof. Dr. Osman Müftüoğlu



Photo via FL Comms: The renowned physician Prof. Dr. Osman Müftüoğlu leads Medicana Longevity

ISTANBUL, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicana Health Group has announced the opening of Medicana Longevity , a new “Longevity and Age-Related Diseases” outpatient clinic within Medicana Zincirlikuyu Hospital in Istanbul. Led by renowned physician Prof. Dr. Osman Müftüoğlu, the center has been designed as a dedicated clinical destination for individuals seeking to slow the biological effects of aging, strengthen long-term vitality, and adopt a more proactive approach to age-related health risks.

Opening in April 2026, Medicana Longevity reflects a growing global shift in healthcare: from treating an illness after it appears to understanding the body earlier, supporting resilience, and helping people age with greater strength, balance, and quality of life.

Under the leadership of Prof. Dr. Osman Müftüoğlu, one of Türkiye’s most recognized voices in preventive medicine and healthy living, the center offers a physician-led, multidisciplinary model that brings together medical evaluation, advanced health technologies, metabolic insight, cardiovascular assessment, cellular energy support, stress regulation, body composition analysis, skin health, and personalized lifestyle planning.

Rather than positioning longevity as a promise of simply living longer, Medicana Longevity places emphasis on healthy aging, biological awareness, and sustainable wellbeing.



Photo via FL Comms: Medicana Longevity focuses on the prevention of age-related decline and more.

A NEW CLINICAL ADDRESS FOR HEALTHY AGING

Medicana Longevity has been established as Prof. Dr. Osman Müftüoğlu’s new clinical address within Medicana Zincirlikuyu Hospital. The center focuses on the prevention of age-related decline, early awareness of biological changes, and the development of individualized plans that support physical, metabolic, cognitive, vascular, and cellular resilience.

The clinic’s philosophy is built around the idea that healthy living should not be left to time. Instead, it should be actively measured, understood, and supported through medical supervision and a holistic health strategy.

“Longevity today is not only about adding years to life,” said Prof. Dr. Osman Müftüoğlu. “It is about adding strength, clarity, balance, and quality to those years. At Medicana Longevity, our aim is to help individuals understand their own biology more deeply and build a personalized roadmap for healthier aging.”

A HOLISTIC APPROACH BEYOND TRADITIONAL CHECK-UPS

Medicana Longevity combines clinical assessment with advanced supportive technologies that help evaluate and monitor key dimensions of healthy aging. These include vascular health, metabolic flexibility, glucose patterns, cellular energy, oxygen use, stress response, body composition, circulation, skin and tissue quality, and recovery capacity.

The center’s services are planned after physician evaluation and are designed as part of a broader, personalized health program. The goal is not to replace medical treatment, but to support clinical decision-making, lifestyle planning, early awareness, and long-term wellbeing.

Among the technologies and applications highlighted in the center are AI-supported health assessment tools, non-invasive vascular age measurement, continuous glucose monitoring, metabolic breath analysis, 3D body composition and posture analysis, mild hyperbaric oxygen applications, photobiomodulation systems, vagus nerve-focused stress regulation support, lymphatic and circulatory recovery technologies, and physician-supervised regenerative skin and tissue-focused applications.

PERSONALIZED PROGRAMS FOR INTERNATIONAL PATIENTS

Located in Istanbul, one of the world’s most established medical travel destinations, Medicana Longevity is positioned to serve both local and international patients who are seeking a scientifically informed, medically supervised, and personalized approach to healthy aging.

With its location inside Medicana Zincirlikuyu Hospital, the center benefits from the infrastructure of a full-service hospital while offering a dedicated longevity-focused experience. This integration allows patients to access multidisciplinary medical expertise, diagnostic services, and personalized follow-up within a single healthcare environment.

For international patients, Medicana Longevity offers a compelling proposition: access to experienced physicians, advanced supportive technologies, personalized health planning, and the broader service standards of Medicana Health Group, one of Türkiye’s leading private healthcare providers.

FOCUS AREAS OF MEDICANA LONGEVITY

Medicana Longevity’s clinical approach focuses on several key areas associated with healthy aging:

Slowing age-related biological decline through physician-led evaluation and personalized lifestyle planning.

Supporting metabolic health by helping individuals understand glucose patterns, metabolic flexibility, body composition, nutrition response, and energy fluctuations.

Monitoring cardiovascular and vascular health through non-invasive assessments such as pulse wave velocity, which may help evaluate vascular stiffness and vascular age within a broader clinical context.

Strengthening cellular energy and recovery capacity through supportive applications that focus on oxygen use, cellular energy production, circulation, stress adaptation, and tissue resilience.

Improving awareness of stress and nervous system balance through tools that support relaxation, recovery, sleep quality, and autonomic nervous system regulation.

Supporting skin, tissue, and body health through non-invasive and physician-supervised technologies that focus on skin quality, collagen support, body contour, lymphatic circulation, and tissue vitality.

ISTANBUL AS A DESTINATION FOR LONGEVITY-FOCUSED HEALTHCARE

The opening of Medicana Longevity also supports Türkiye’s growing role in international healthcare. As global demand increases for preventive, personalized, and longevity-oriented medical services, Istanbul continues to strengthen its position as a destination where high-quality healthcare, clinical expertise, advanced technology, and international patient services converge.

Medicana Health Group’s investment in a dedicated longevity center reflects its broader commitment to expanding beyond traditional hospital care and into future-oriented health models that prioritize prevention, personalization, and long-term wellbeing.

About Medicana Longevity

Medicana Longevity is the “Longevity and Age-Related Diseases” outpatient clinic located within Medicana Zincirlikuyu Hospital in Istanbul. Led by Prof. Dr. Osman Müftüoğlu, the center focuses on healthy aging, prevention of age-related diseases, metabolic health, vascular health, cellular vitality, stress regulation, body composition, skin and tissue health, and personalized lifestyle planning. The center opened in April 2026 and offers physician-led, holistic programs designed to support strong, healthy, and sustainable aging.

About Medicana Health Group

Founded in 1992, Medicana Health Group is one of Türkiye’s leading privately owned healthcare providers, operating 19 hospitals in Türkiye, the United Kingdom, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Serving more than 5 million patients annually, including a significant international patient base, Medicana delivers multidisciplinary care across a broad range of specialties with a strong focus on clinical excellence and patient-centered service. In addition to healthcare, the Group invests in education through Medicana Education Group and Fenerbahçe University. With approximately 15,000 employees, Medicana continues to expand its international footprint while advancing sustainability through renewable energy investments and supporting Turkish sports through long-term health sponsorships.



For media inquiries:

Ugur Alkapar

FL Communications

+905327011097

ugur@flpr.co

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fba660e7-f137-4375-8f6d-218262c58234

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4578e7f6-6be7-4d14-8a6b-3105bb895eb0