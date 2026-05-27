New Research: Demand for Human-Led Matchmaking Among Affluent and High-Net-Worth Men Climbs 58% as Confidence in Dating Apps Continues to Erode

CHICAGO, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Demand for human-led matchmaking among America's most accomplished single men is accelerating, according to new third-party panel research commissioned by Selective Search, the luxury matchmaking firm with nearly three decades of experience serving affluent and high-net-worth clients. As of May 2026, male interest in the firm's expert-led matchmaking services has grown 58% year over year, a shift the new research helps explain.

The study, conducted in March 2026 among 359 affluent and high-net-worth American men, includes a focused look at the ultra-high-net-worth segment (defined as $5 million or more in net worth). Among these respondents, the criteria used to evaluate matchmaking services now mirror how they make other consequential decisions in their lives: weighted toward network quality, confidentiality, and process accountability. The data also documents continued reliance on app-based dating tools that respondents describe as transactional, superficial, and insufficiently private.

Key Findings

Among ultra-high-net-worth American men surveyed:

52% rank quality of the client network as a top factor when evaluating a matchmaking service

50% cite "confidentiality guaranteed" as a top-three factor in choosing a matchmaker

47% say lack of confidentiality is the top reason they would walk away from a personal service after a first meeting

36% of app users say privacy of their dating activity is one of their biggest dating challenges

34% say dating apps feel too transactional or superficial

61% used a dating app in the past two years





Why This Matters

"The men we work with don't lack opportunity. They lack a process that respects their time, their privacy, and the significance of the decision," said Brad Blettner, Chief Executive Officer of Selective Search. "Our nearly three decades of experience tells us that when you bring discretion, judgment, and accountability to this category, the right relationship becomes possible. The research confirms that the demand for that approach is now mainstream at the top of the market."

The findings align with what Selective Search has observed operationally. The 58% year-over-year growth in male interest, measured across Selective Search's male inquiry base, reflects a broader shift toward expert-led processes among accomplished men, who increasingly approach relationship decisions the same way they approach other high-stakes decisions in their lives.

"The story here goes beyond privacy. Privacy has been an assumed requirement for years," Blettner added. "What's new is that the most accomplished single men in the country are now making relationship decisions the same way they make every other consequential decision in their lives: with expert judgment, a defined process, and proven results. The survey data confirms this is a structural and durable shift."

About the Research

This research is based on a third-party audience panel platform that surveyed 359 affluent and high-net-worth American men between March 25 and March 28, 2026. Respondents self-reported household income and total net worth, and the sample was screened for U.S.-based men who are not currently in a committed relationship.

About Selective Search

Selective Search is a luxury matchmaking firm founded in 2000, with nearly three decades of experience serving affluent and high-net-worth clients across the United States. The firm's human-led approach prioritizes alignment, discretion, and results, with an 89% success rate and more than 4,000 happy couples. Selective Search is headquartered in Chicago. For more information, visit https://www.selectivesearch.com/

Media Contact

Grace Urban

Selective Search

grace@selectivesearch.com

312-813-3844

www.selectivesearch.com