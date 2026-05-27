Hopscotch Go Clears First Hurdle Enroute to OTC Market

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hopscotch Go Corporation, the holding company of FAA-certificated air carrier Hopscotch Air, Inc., cleared its first hurdle in its goal of having its common shares trade on the OTC Markets.

The market maker that is working with Hopscotch Go has filed paperwork with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), which is a necessary step in regulatory approval. This follows months of due diligence by the market marker. FINRA will now conduct its own due diligence. There is no timetable for FINRA’s approval nor is approval guaranteed.

“As Hopscotch Go continues to raise money through our SEC-qualified Regulation A offering, clearing this hurdle is an important step for us,” says Hopscotch Go CEO Andrew Schmertz. “There’s more to work to be done, however, and we look forward to working with FINRA as they review the application.”

ABOUT HOPSCOTCH AIR AND HOPSCOTCH GO CORPORATION

Hopscotch Air, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hopscotch Go Corporation, is a FAA-certificated regional air mobility company, operating a fleet of technologically-advanced Cirrus SR22 aircraft from its bases in New York and Boston. The company launched in 2009 and performs about one thousand revenue legs a year. Hopscotch Go has a qualified Regulation A offering on file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. www.flyhopscotch.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks include, but are not limited to, the successful expanding of the Company’s fleet size, demand remaining at historic levels, regulatory risks, and air traffic and weather delays, which are outside the Company’s control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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