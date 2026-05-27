America’s VetDogs and Guide Dog Foundation  Named Official Supporting Partners of America250

Smithtown, NY, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s VetDogs and the Guide Dog Foundation, two New York-based, sister national nonprofit organizations that provide internationally accredited, custom-trained assistance dogs to veterans, active-duty service members, and first responders with physical and emotional disabilities and to individuals who are blind or have low vision, today announced that they have been named a Supporting Partner of America250, the nationwide initiative commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States of America and the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The organizations are also Founding Partners of America Gives, an America250 initiative focused on making 2026 a record-setting year of volunteer service.

To commemorate the nation’s 250th anniversary, America’s VetDogs and Guide Dog Foundation will launch a series of in-person and virtual events starting on May 30 to engage their nationwide community of volunteers, program graduates, partners, donors, and staff in celebrating America’s history while helping to create a stronger future for the next generation and beyond.

“Being named a Supporting Partner of America250 and Founding Partner of America Gives is an extraordinary honor for America’s VetDogs and the Guide Dog Foundation,” said John Miller, president and CEO of both organizations. “As the Guide Dog Foundation marks its 80th birthday this year and America’s VetDogs continues to lead the industry in providing life-changing guide, service, and facility dogs to support the veterans, service members, and first responders who sacrifice so much for our country and communities, we are eager to encourage our national community to engage in acts of generosity, service, and action by honoring the inspiring people and heroes we serve.”

Upcoming Events:

May 30, 2026: Volunteer Recognition Day & Lions Club Celebration

America’s VetDogs and the Guide Dog Foundation will officially kick off their America250 celebration with their annual Volunteer Recognition Day & Lions Club Celebration at The Rinx in Hauppauge, NY. The event honors the more than 1,400 volunteers, families, civic groups, donors, program graduates, and remarkable assistance dogs who make the organizations’ missions possible.

July 1 – July 31, 2026: America’s VetDogs Give Bark 250

On July 1, America’s VetDogs will launch Give Bark 250, a monthlong online fundraising initiative celebrating America’s 250th birthday and the organization’s mission to provide service dogs at no cost to veterans and first responders with disabilities. Individuals are encouraged to donate $250 or more. The first 250 donors who give $250 or more will receive a limited-edition commemorative America’s VetDogs Give Bark 250 lapel pin. A 24-hour online matching gift challenge will take place on Thursday, July 9. More at VetDogs.org/GiveBark250.

August 24, 2026: America’s VetDogs 17th Annual Golf Classic

America’s VetDogs will host its 17th Annual Golf Classic at Huntington Country Club in Huntington, NY. The event brings together program graduates, donors, corporate partners, volunteers, and staff to support the organization’s mission. While the in-play golf portion of the event is sold out, tickets for the evening’s dinner celebration remain available. More at VetDogs.org/Golf.

September 1 – September 30, 2026: Guide Dog Foundation Give Bark 250

In September, the Guide Dog Foundation will launch its Give Bark 250 campaign during National Guide Dog Month to further its mission to provide greater independence and confidence through guide dogs at no cost to the recipient. Individuals are encouraged to donate $250 or more, and the first 250 donors who give at that level will receive a limited-edition commemorative Guide Dog Foundation Give Bark 250 lapel pin. A 24-hour online matching gift challenge will take place on Thursday, September 17. More at GuideDog.org/GiveBark250.

September 10, 2026: 9/11 Day of Service Volunteer Open House

In recognition of America's 250th birthday and the 9/11 National Day of Service, the Guide Dog Foundation and America's VetDogs will invite their community to a Volunteer Open House on September 10, 2026, at their campus in Smithtown, NY. The event will feature hands-on volunteer experiences and information while offering opportunities to donate and/or fundraise on behalf of either or both organizations. The event will also include scheduled volunteer activities for corporate partners, service groups, and community organizations. A virtual component will also be available. More at GuideDog.org/GiveBark250 and VetDogs.org/GiveBark250.

September 26, 2026: America’s VetDogs 5K Run & 1-Mile Dog Walk

The 12th Annual America's VetDogs 5K Run & 1-Mile Dog Walk will take place in Smithtown, NY, on September 26, 2026. The family- and dog-friendly event, part of the Suffolk County Veteran Run Series that culminates with the Catholic Health Suffolk County Marathon, invites runners, walkers, and their well-behaved furry friends to support the nonprofit’s mission to provide free service and guide dogs to veterans and first responders with disabilities. Registration will open soon. Sponsorship and volunteer opportunities are available at VetDogs.org/Run.

Additional events are expected to be added throughout the remainder of 2026. For updates and information visit GuideDog.org/GiveBark250 and VetDogs.org/GiveBark250.

“Our volunteers embody the very best of service,” said John Miller. “They give of themselves so others can gain independence, confidence, and hope. That spirit of volunteerism is one of the strongest and most inspiring connections between our organizations and America250.”

About America’s VetDogs & Guide Dog Foundation

For 80 years, the Guide Dog Foundation (est. 1946) and America’s VetDogs (est. 2003) have transformed lives by providing accredited, custom-trained guide, service, and facility dogs to individuals who are blind, have low vision, or have other disabilities, including veterans, active-duty military, and first responders with physical and emotional disabilities. It costs more than $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one assistance dog, but the organizations provide their services completely free of charge, empowering those they serve to Live Without Boundaries®. Together, each of these independent sister 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations have placed more than 3,500 guide, service, and facility dogs; support active teams of people and guide, service, and facility dogs in all 50 states; Washington, D.C.; Puerto Rico, Canada, and beyond, and engage more than 1,400 volunteers nationwide. Accredited by Assistance Dogs International and the International Guide Dog Federation, both organizations earn the top ratings from the leading charitable watchdog organizations, including Candid, Charity Navigator, and the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance. Learn more and how to apply, volunteer, and donate at GuideDog.org or VetDogs.org.

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