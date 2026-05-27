Recovery Unplugged and WXPN Present Sober Sessions at Franklin Music Hall Featuring Langhorne Slim, Mike Miz, Post War Dream Reunion, and Bonnie Stewart

Philadelphia, PA, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Philadelphia, PA — Recovery Unplugged, a national behavioral health provider known for integrating music into addiction and mental health treatment, will partner with WXPN to present Sober Sessions on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at Franklin Music Hall in Philadelphia.

Created by Recovery Unplugged, Sober Sessions is a live music initiative designed to create large-scale sober entertainment experiences that bring together artists, recovery communities, and music fans in environments centered around connection rather than substance use. For one night, Franklin Music Hall — one of Philadelphia’s most established concert venues — will operate as a fully sober venue, offering an alternative live music experience within a traditionally alcohol-driven space.

The event reflects Recovery Unplugged’s broader philosophy that music can serve as a powerful tool for healing, identity, community, and emotional connection. Since its founding, the organization has worked with musicians, touring professionals, and individuals from all backgrounds seeking treatment for addiction and mental health challenges.

Presented by WXPN, the evening will feature performances from Langhorne Slim, Mike Miz, Post War Dream, and Bonnie Stewart.

Headlining the event is Langhorne Slim performing with his full band. Over a career spanning more than two decades, Slim has appeared at major festivals including Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Newport Folk Festival, toured alongside artists such as The Lumineers, The Avett Brothers, and Violent Femmes, and earned acclaim from outlets including Rolling Stone and The Guardian. His personal ties to both Philadelphia and sobriety make the performance especially meaningful for the event.

Philadelphia-based guitarist and songwriter Mike Miz will also perform with a full band, bringing his signature musicianship and longstanding connection to both the regional music scene and recovery community. The lineup additionally includes a one-night-only reunion performance from Post War Dream, an established name within Philadelphia’s indie rock scene known for songwriting-driven releases and sold-out local shows. Emerging singer-songwriter Bonnie Stewart rounds out the bill with emotionally driven performances that continue to build momentum across touring circuits and collaborative projects.

The event is being presented in partnership with WXPN (88.5 FM), the University of Pennsylvania-operated public radio station behind NPR’s World Cafe, widely recognized for championing Americana, indie, folk, and singer-songwriter artists throughout the region and beyond.

Franklin Music Hall has long served as a cornerstone of Philadelphia’s live music ecosystem, regularly hosting nationally touring acts and audiences ranging from 1,000–2,500 attendees. Organizers expect Sober Sessions to draw attendees from across Philadelphia, South Jersey, and the surrounding region, including members of the recovery community, treatment and alumni networks, music fans, and community organizations.

With its combination of venue scale, artist lineup, and media partnership, Sober Sessions is positioned to become one of the largest sober-focused live music events Philadelphia has hosted to date.

In addition to general admission, select sponsors and partners will have access to a dedicated elevated balcony hospitality space overlooking the main stage, designed as a premium viewing and networking environment for the evening.

Event Information

Sober Sessions

Thursday, June 18, 2026

Doors: 6:30 PM

Franklin Music Hall

Philadelphia, PA

All Ages

Featuring:

Langhorne Slim

Mike Miz

Post War Dream

Bonnie Stewart

Presented by WXPN

For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or partnership information, please contact:

Brandi Ganz

brandi.ganz@recoveryunplugged

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