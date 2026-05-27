Sun Sentinel Names Gift of Life Marrow Registry a South Florida Top Workplace for 2026

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gift of Life Marrow Registry, a leading international blood stem cell and marrow registry, is proud to announce that it has been named a 2026 Top Workplace by the South Florida Sun Sentinel for the second time, having also received the award in 2024.

This award is based solely on feedback from Gift of Life employees about the nonprofit’s ability to create a positive and engaging work environment while delivering on its mission to cure blood cancer by facilitating lifesaving blood stem cell and marrow transplants for children and adults battling leukemia, lymphoma, sickle cell, other cancers and inherited immune disorders.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized as one of South Florida’s Top Workplaces again this year,” said Gift of Life Marrow Registry Founder and CEO Jay Feinberg. “Our ability to deliver on a life-saving mission at the scale we do comes down to one thing: our people. When you have a workforce that is deeply connected to the work, that commitment translates directly into lives saved. We are proud of what this team makes possible every single day through the collaborative, supportive, and mission-driven culture we’ve fostered here.”

The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling respected, supported, enabled to grow and empowered to execute, among others. The information was gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC.

“Winning this recognition for a second time is a huge honor and reflects the intentional investment we make in our people every day,” said Chief People Office Dionny Fumero. “Our culture and talent strategy exist because we understand that when employees feel valued and engaged, they show up fully for a mission that saves lives. This award belongs to every person on our team.”

The full list of the South Florida Sun Sentinel Top Workplaces 2026 Award recipients may be found here.

About Gift of Life Marrow Registry

Gift of Life Marrow Registry is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla. The organization, established in 1991, is dedicated to saving lives by facilitating blood stem cell and bone marrow transplants for patients with leukemia, lymphoma, and other blood-related diseases. The registry houses its own state-of-the-art stem cell collection center, biobank, and laboratory. To learn more about Gift of Life Marrow Registry, visit www.giftoflife.org.

Media contact: Amy Glanzman

Phone: (561) 982-2900; Email: aglanzman@giftoflife.org