Verra Mobility Corporation Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information about Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating whether Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) or certain of its executive officers violated federal securities laws. The investigation focuses on investors’ losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Verra Mobility securities?

If you purchased Verra Mobility securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click Here to Join the Investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the Investigation

On May 26, 2026, Verra Mobility disclosed that a significant Commercial Services customer, which represented more than 10% of the Company’s revenue, had delivered a termination notice.

Following this news, Verra Mobility’s stock declined sharply, damaging investors.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Verra Mobility complied with state and federal laws, including the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses, or are a long-term holder of Verra Mobility stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Top Law Firm – Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder class actions and derivative lawsuits. Johnson Fistel has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. In 2024, the firm recovered approximately $90,725,000 for investors.

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Contact

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com