College of Commercial Arbitrators Announces 2026–2028 Associates Class as Demand Grows for Diverse, Practice-Ready Arbitrators

Austin, TX, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a time when businesses and law firms are increasingly seeking highly qualified arbitrators with diverse professional backgrounds and real-world industry experience, the College of Commercial Arbitrators (CCA) has announced the four professionals selected for its highly competitive 2026–2028 Associates Mentorship Program.

Now entering its fifth class, the CCA Associates Mentorship Program has quietly become one of the arbitration profession’s most meaningful career accelerators, designed not simply to mentor emerging arbitrators, but to help build the future leadership pipeline of commercial arbitration itself.

This year’s Class of Associates represent a broad geographic and professional cross-section of the ADR community, spanning major legal markets across the United States and bringing experience in litigation, dispute resolution, business counseling, and complex commercial matters.

The newly selected 2026–2028 CCA Associates are:

Stephanie Curington , Atlanta, Georgia

, Atlanta, Georgia Randall Lehner , Chicago, Illinois

, Chicago, Illinois Jo Saxe Levy , Palo Alto, California

, Palo Alto, California Tracy Steedman, Forest Hill, Maryland

Each Associate was selected following a competitive application and interview process conducted by the CCA Associates Mentorship Committee.

“The commercial arbitration field continues to evolve, and clients increasingly expect commercial arbitrators to possess not only legal acumen and in-depth knowledge of commercial arbitration practices and procedures, but broad perspectives, strong judgment, and practical business understanding,” said L. Tyrone Holt, CCA Fellow, Past President, and Co-Chair of the Associates Mentorship Program. “This program is designed to help exceptionally talented professionals who are relatively new commercial arbitrators to gain the specialized expertise, visibility, and practical insight needed to build successful long-term arbitration practices.”

Founded in 2022, the CCA Associates Mentorship Program was created to help emerging commercial arbitrators from diverse backgrounds gain meaningful access to mentorship, networking, and professional development opportunities that historically have been difficult to obtain early in an arbitration career.

Each Associate is paired with experienced CCA Fellows and participates in strong and highly specialized bi-monthly educational programming, committee activities, recurring networking opportunities, and attendance at two CCA Annual Meetings over the course of the two-year program.

The announcement comes amid broader conversations throughout the legal industry about succession planning in arbitration and the importance of cultivating the next generation of highly qualified neutrals.

The Program and its broader impact on diversity in commercial arbitration are also explored in a recent episode of the CCA Arbitration Talk Podcast, “Breaking Barriers: Diversity on Arbitration Panels,” which discusses how mentorship and visibility can help reshape pathways into the profession.

More About CCA

Founded in 2001, the College of Commercial Arbitrators is an invitation-only professional organization dedicated to promoting excellence in commercial arbitration in the United States and internationally. CCA Fellows are among the most accomplished commercial arbitrators in the nation and are recognized for their experience, integrity, and leadership in resolving complex business disputes.

To learn more about the College of Commercial Arbitrators, visit https://ccarbitrators.org.