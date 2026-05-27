Color-Changing ePaper Concept Car to Make Its Debut at COMPUTEX 2026





BILLERICA, Mass., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E Ink, the global leader in ePaper technology, continues to advance ePaper R&D and has been promoting the use of ePaper materials on vehicle surfaces for more than five years. Following BMW’s unveiling of the BMW iX3 Flow Edition concept car at Auto China 2026 in Beijing—featuring E Ink Prism™ technology and demonstrating the technology’s readiness for series production—E Ink will demonstrate the BMW iX3 Flow Edition hood at COMPUTEX 2026. E Ink will also debut its new “Color-Changing ePaper Concept Car,” featuring the company’s latest color-changing ePaper materials. Both will be shown in the ePaper Industry Zone demonstrating the innovative potential of ePaper materials as they expand beyond display interfaces to 3D curved surfaces, irregular-shaped surfaces, and smart surfaces. While the BMW hood reflects nearer-term commercial possibilities, the E Ink concept car represents a longer-term vision of where the technology may lead in the future.

The BMW iX3 Flow Edition features E Ink Prism™ black-and-white flexible ePaper material technology. The design has passed BMW’s quality testing and meets the rigorous requirements of automotive engineering and use, signifying that Prism™ will be ready for a wide range of different environments and applications. With eight animation effects, it allows drivers to customize the vehicle’s exterior according to their mood, personality, and driving scenario, opening up new possibilities for expression and personalization. The BMW iX3 Flow Edition is the world’s first vehicle model to adopt E Ink Prism™ technology and demonstrating the technology’s readiness for series production, marking an important breakthrough in innovative automotive surface technology.

Making its global debut at the exhibition, the color-changing ePaper concept car uses E Ink Prism™ color-shifting, formable ePaper material, enabling ePaper materials to wrap around 3D curved surfaces. It represents the latest innovative technology demonstration developed by E Ink’s R&D team. Through stretching or thermoforming processes, the concept car applies ePaper materials to three-dimensional curved surfaces such as the vehicle body, side mirrors and wheel hubs. The Prism materials are controlled by a programmable unit allowing simple color changes or synchronized waves of colored patterns over the car surface, showcasing ways ePaper technology can bring color and life to interior and exterior surfaces of different sizes and shapes.

The color-changing ePaper concept car uses a BMW production car as the display platform, emphasizing the way E Ink Prism™ can be applied to existing products and shapes to give a totally new appearance and feel. Although the color-changing ePaper materials used in the concept car are still in the development and testing stage, this innovative technology demonstration will enable E Ink to continue exploring the feasibility of applying ePaper materials to different curved surfaces, shapes, and carriers, serving as an important reference for future material development and application design.

E Ink has also specially invited Dr. Stella Clarke, Research Engineer Open Innovations at BMW, to Taiwan as a speaker at the 2026 International ePaper Innovation Forum. During the forum, Dr. Clarke will join Pete Valianatos, President of E Ink Netherlands, in a conversation that will share with the public the original vision behind the collaboration between BMW and E Ink, as well as the development journey of multiple innovative projects applying ePaper technology to BMW’s color-changing vehicles. The 2026 International ePaper Innovation Forum will be held on June 3 at Meeting Room 345, Taipei World Trade Center Hall 1. Please refer to the registration link for event registration details.

As ePaper technology gradually expands beyond traditional displays into more lifestyle and industrial scenarios, ePaper materials are evolving from “screens” into “smart surface” solutions that can be integrated into a wide range of products and structures. At COMPUTEX 2026, E Ink will join hands with upstream and downstream partners across the ePaper ecosystem to create an ePaper Industry Zone. The zone will present the diverse applications of color ePaper in large-format display signage, color-changing vehicle bodies, retail media, consumer products, and lifestyle aesthetics, highlighting the ePaper industry’s next-generation vision for low-carbon displays and smart surface. Visitors from all sectors are welcome to attend.

E Ink COMPUTEX 2026 Exhibition Information



Booth Number: #D0101

Venue: Taipei World Trade Center Hall 1, TWTC

No. 5, Sec. 5, Xinyi Rd., Taipei City

No. 5, Sec. 5, Xinyi Rd., Taipei City Exhibition Dates: June 2–5, 2026

Exhibition Hours: 09:30–17:30

Contact:

V2 Communications for E Ink

eink@v2comms.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/40cd0745-9b2c-49b4-8d51-813b4fc78656