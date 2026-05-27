Everforth, Inc. Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information about Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating whether Everforth, Inc., formerly known as ASGN Incorporated, (NYSE: EFOR) or certain of its executive officers violated federal securities laws. The investigation focuses on investors’ losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.

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Background of the Investigation

On April 22, 2026, ASGN Incorporated, now known as Everforth, reported its first quarter 2026 financial results. The Company reported adjusted EBITDA of $83.6 million, or 8.6% of revenues, and stated that adjusted EBITDA margins were below expectations.

The Company also reported that Commercial Segment gross margin was 31.0%, down 140 basis points year over year, primarily driven by business mix related to lower-than-expected contribution from certain higher-margin solutions within the Commercial Segment, as well as foreign exchange impacts. During the Company’s earnings call, management further stated that the ramp-up of certain higher-margin solutions was slower and later into the quarter than expected, and that the Company did not see conversion to revenue at historical rates.

Following these disclosures, Everforth’s stock declined sharply, damaging investors.

In light of these disclosures, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Everforth complied with state and federal laws, including the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses, or are a long-term holder of Everforth stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Top Law Firm – Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder class actions and derivative lawsuits. Johnson Fistel has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. In 2024, the firm recovered approximately $90,725,000 for investors.

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Johnson Fistel, PLLP

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James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com