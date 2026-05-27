Permanent Magnet Motor Market Size to Surpass USD 181.48 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Permanent Magnet Motor Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Permanent Magnet Motor Market Size was valued at USD 63.57 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 181.48 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.06% over 2026-2035.”

Rapid Electrification of Vehicles to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The increased need for electric cars, hybrid cars, and even transportation electrification have greatly influenced and facilitated the extensive use of permanent magnet motors in various countries throughout the world. The growth is propelling as these motors feature great advantages such as high efficiency, small size, and outstanding torque characteristics, which make them indispensable parts in the power trains of electric automobiles. Moreover, as carmakers become more concerned about incorporating advanced motor technology, they can comply with various environmental and fuel consumption standards.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

ABB Ltd

Siemens AG

Nidec Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

WEG S.A.

Wolong Electric Group

Rockwell Automation

Regal Rexnord Corporation

TECO Electric & Machinery

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Hitachi Ltd

Schneider Electric

Danfoss

Parker Hannifin

Ametek Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Baldor Electric Company

Franklin Electric

Permanent Magnet Motor Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 63.57 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 181.48 Billion CAGR CAGR of 11.06% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Application (Electric Vehicles, Industrial Automation, Home Appliances, Renewable Energy and Robotics)

• By Type (Synchronous Motors, Brushless DC Motors, Stepper Motors and Switched Reluctance Motors)

• By End-User (Transportation, Manufacturing, Residential and Commercial)

• By Cooling Method (Air-Cooled and Liquid-Cooled)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Application

Industrial Automation segment dominated the Permanent Magnet Motor Market in 2025 with 34% share due to extensive use of efficient motors in robotic applications, conveyors, and other manufacturing machines. The Electric Vehicles segment is the fastest-growing owing to the rapid electrification trend globally and aggressive emission reduction goals set by nations.

By Type

Brushless DC Motors segment dominated the Permanent Magnet Motor Market in 2025 holding around 38% share owing to their high efficiency, maintenance-free nature, and excellent speed control. The Synchronous Motors segment accounted for the fastest-growing segment owing to their increasing demand for efficient and precise motor systems.

By End-User

Manufacturing segment dominated the Permanent Magnet Motor Market in 2025 with around 36% share due to the widespread usage of motors in machines, assembly lines, and automated manufacturing plants. The transportation segment is projected to have the highest growth rate due to rise in electrification of automobiles, trains, and ships globally.

By Cooling Method

Air-Cooled segment dominated the Permanent Magnet Motor Market in 2025 holding around 58% share owing to the simplicity in design, low costs, and easy maintenance features of this type. The Liquid-Cooled segment is the fastest-growing because of rising demand for high-performing motors used in electric cars and industrial processes.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific region became the dominant region in 2025, with its market share standing at 38.2%. This dominance is attributed to the existence of a well-developed ecosystem of industrial manufacturing, high levels of transport electrification, and wide deployment of automation technologies.

The presence of North America within the Permanent Magnet Motor Market is quite impressive due to an increase in the use of electric vehicles, automation in industries, and modern manufacturing techniques. This can be attributed to the existence of a solid foundation for the automobile and aerospace industry, investment in clean energy products, and fast adaptation to energy-saving motors.

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Recent Developments:

2026 : ABB launched next-generation permanent magnet motor series with water-jacket cooling and high-efficiency IE5 performance, designed for marine, HVAC, and industrial variable-speed drive applications requiring compact, high-torque solutions.

: ABB launched next-generation permanent magnet motor series with water-jacket cooling and high-efficiency IE5 performance, designed for marine, HVAC, and industrial variable-speed drive applications requiring compact, high-torque solutions. 2026: Siemens expanded SIMOTICS permanent magnet motor platforms for EV, industrial automation, and renewable energy systems, focusing on higher torque density and improved energy efficiency for next-generation electrified systems.

Exclusive Sections of the Permanent Magnet Motor Market Report (The USPs):

PRICING & COST OPTIMIZATION METRICS – helps you understand pricing models, lifecycle cost analysis, OEM supply agreements, and cost structure trends across permanent magnet motor systems.

– helps you understand pricing models, lifecycle cost analysis, OEM supply agreements, and cost structure trends across permanent magnet motor systems. MOTOR EFFICIENCY & PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate torque density, power output, thermal efficiency, energy loss reduction, and precision motor control performance in industrial and EV applications.

– helps you evaluate torque density, power output, thermal efficiency, energy loss reduction, and precision motor control performance in industrial and EV applications. RARE-EARTH MATERIAL & SUPPLY CHAIN METRICS – helps you identify dependency on NdFeB magnets, supply chain sensitivity, raw material sourcing risks, and adoption of alternative magnet technologies.

– helps you identify dependency on NdFeB magnets, supply chain sensitivity, raw material sourcing risks, and adoption of alternative magnet technologies. ADVANCED MOTOR TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION METRICS – helps you uncover opportunities in IE4/IE5 high-efficiency motors, electrified drivetrain systems, advanced inverter integration, and smart motor control technologies.

– helps you uncover opportunities in IE4/IE5 high-efficiency motors, electrified drivetrain systems, advanced inverter integration, and smart motor control technologies. COMPONENT & ROTOR DESIGN PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you analyze rotor configuration trends, copper winding optimization, semiconductor integration, and motor architecture advancements improving operational efficiency.

– helps you analyze rotor configuration trends, copper winding optimization, semiconductor integration, and motor architecture advancements improving operational efficiency. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & INDUSTRIAL DEPLOYMENT METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive positioning of key manufacturers based on product innovation, application expansion, manufacturing capabilities, and strategic developments globally.

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