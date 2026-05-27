CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Expected to Reach USD 13.56 Billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global CAR T-cell therapy market is projected to grow from USD 6.78 billion in 2026 to USD 13.56 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period. Rapid technological advancements, increasing investment from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and expanding clinical adoption are accelerating growth across the global CAR-T landscape.

CAR T-cell therapies are increasingly being adopted for relapsed and refractory hematologic cancers, supported by ongoing label expansions and earlier-line treatment adoption. Improvements in manufacturing technologies, safety management, and real-world treatment outcomes are also strengthening confidence among healthcare providers and treatment centers worldwide.

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What Is Driving Growth in the CAR T-Cell Therapy Market?

Technological advancements in CAR-T development and manufacturing are playing a major role in market expansion. Automated and semi-automated manufacturing systems are improving product consistency, reducing contamination risks, and enabling more scalable production processes.

At the same time, growing investments in oncology research, cell therapy infrastructure, and next-generation CAR engineering are accelerating innovation. Companies are increasingly developing dual-target, armored, and allogeneic CAR-T therapies to improve efficacy and expand treatment applications beyond traditional blood cancers.

Why Is the Industry Focusing on Solid Tumor Applications?

While hematologic cancers remain the primary commercial focus, companies are increasingly targeting solid tumors and non-oncology indications as the next major growth opportunity. Researchers are exploring advanced CAR engineering approaches to overcome the biological barriers associated with solid tumors and improve treatment response rates.

The expansion into larger patient populations could significantly increase market potential over the next decade. In addition, ongoing innovation in immune profiling, biomarker discovery, and translational analytics is helping improve patient stratification and therapy personalization.

What Challenges Continue to Impact Market Expansion?

Despite strong growth potential, high treatment costs and reimbursement challenges continue to limit broader market adoption. CAR-T therapies involve complex and individualized manufacturing processes that can exceed USD 350,000 per treatment, creating financial barriers for healthcare systems and patients.

The market also faces long-term safety monitoring challenges due to evolving regulatory requirements surrounding secondary malignancies and adverse events. Ongoing safety surveillance and post-treatment monitoring requirements are increasing operational complexity for hospitals and treatment centers.

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Which Segments Lead the CAR T-Cell Therapy Market?

By product, Carvykti held a leading market share in 2025 due to strong adoption in multiple myeloma treatment and positive real-world clinical performance. Its durable response rates and increasing use in earlier treatment lines have expanded the eligible patient population.

By target, CD19 remained the dominant segment due to its extensive clinical validation across B-cell malignancies and continued uptake across major treatment centers. Established treatment pathways and ongoing label expansions continue to strengthen CD19’s leadership position in the CAR-T market.

Why Do Hospitals Dominate CAR-T Therapy Adoption?

Hospitals accounted for the largest end-user share in 2025 because CAR-T administration requires highly specialized infrastructure, multidisciplinary oncology teams, and intensive patient monitoring capabilities.

Accredited hospital-based oncology and transplant centers remain critical for managing treatment logistics, inpatient infusion procedures, cytokine release syndrome (CRS), and neurotoxicity monitoring. These requirements continue to anchor CAR-T therapy delivery within advanced hospital settings globally.

Why Is Asia Pacific Emerging as a High-Growth Region?

Asia Pacific is becoming one of the fastest-growing regions in the CAR T-cell therapy market due to rising clinical trial activity, increasing investment in cell therapy infrastructure, and supportive regulatory pathways. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are rapidly expanding domestic CAR-T development and manufacturing capabilities.

The region is also witnessing growing adoption of automated cell processing platforms, viral vector manufacturing technologies, and specialized CDMO services. Academic institutions and hospitals across Asia Pacific are increasingly collaborating with biotech firms to strengthen regional commercialization and treatment access.

Who Are the Leading Companies in the CAR T-Cell Therapy Market?

Major companies operating in the market include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Johnson & Johnson, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Novartis AG, JW Therapeutics, and ImmunoACT.

These companies are investing heavily in next-generation CAR-T technologies, manufacturing expansion, strategic collaborations, and product commercialization. Leading therapies such as CARVYKTI, ABECMA, BREYANZI, Kymriah, Yescarta, and Tecartus continue to strengthen the competitive landscape and drive market adoption globally.

Why Does the CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Matter Now?

The growing global cancer burden and increasing demand for personalized oncology treatments are positioning CAR-T therapies as a major advancement in cancer care. Continued innovation in gene engineering, manufacturing automation, and immune profiling is expected to improve treatment accessibility and long-term outcomes.

As pharmaceutical companies expand indications and invest in scalable manufacturing infrastructure, CAR T-cell therapy is expected to play a critical role in the future of precision medicine and advanced cancer treatment worldwide.

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