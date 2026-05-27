In National Advertising Division Challenge, SharkNinja Voluntarily Modifies “Fastest Blowout” Claims for Glossi 2-in-1 Hot Tool and Air Glosser

New York, NY, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division Fast-Track SWIFT challenge brought by Dyson, Inc., SharkNinja Operating, LLC voluntarily modified “fastest…blowout” performance claims made for its Shark Glossi 2-in-1 Hot Tool and Air Glosser.

Fast-Track SWIFT is an expedited process for single-issue advertising cases reviewed by the National Advertising Division (NAD).

Dyson and Shark make competing hair dryers and stylers. At issue before NAD were Shark’s “fastest blowout” claims on product packaging, its website, and social media, including “The FASTEST, BOUNCY, BLOWOUT WITHOUT THE FRIZZ that lasts all day” and “unlock the fastest, glossiest bouncy blowout ever.” The challenge solely focused on whether comparing average air velocity alone is a good fit for the challenged superlative performance claim.

During the course of the challenge, Shark informed NAD that it had permanently modified its advertising to make clear that the “fastest blowout” claim is based on comparative dry-time testing that it had conducted, rather than air velocity alone. Based on this modification, NAD did not address the substance of the challenge. This voluntarily modified version of the claim will be treated, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended they be modified.

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About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, promote fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. The National Advertising Division reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and leveling the playing field for business.