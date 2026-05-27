Basetwo Selected for Canada’s AI Compute Access Fund

Toronto, ON, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basetwo, the digital twin platform for process development and manufacturing, announced today that it has been selected by the Government of Canada as one of 44 companies receiving support through the AI Compute Access Fund (AICAF), part of Canada’s larger $2 billion Sovereign AI Compute Strategy.

The initiative is part of Canada's broader effort to strengthen domestic AI capabilities, accelerate the commercialization of advanced AI technologies, and support Canadian companies building real-world AI applications across critical sectors of the economy. Through the AI Compute Access Fund, the Government of Canada aims to help scale Canadian AI champions while ensuring more innovation, infrastructure, and economic value remain rooted in Canada.

Basetwo was selected for its work applying AI, hybrid modeling, and digital twin technologies to accelerate process development, scale-up, and quality control for pharmaceutical, personal care, and chemical manufacturers.

“We’re proud to be recognized through this initiative alongside some of Canada’s leading AI companies,” said Thouheed Abdul Gaffoor, CEO and Co-Founder of Basetwo. “Manufacturers are under growing pressure to bring products to market faster while maintaining increasingly high standards for quality, efficiency, and reliability. We believe AI and digital twins will fundamentally transform how these processes are developed, scaled, and operated.”

Basetwo connects directly to existing plant and lab data systems to create digital twins, or virtual replicas, of real-world manufacturing processes. The platform enables teams to run virtual experiments, predict outcomes, and reduce reliance on costly physical experimentation and testing. The result: manufacturers accelerate scale-up, improve process understanding, ensure quality, and achieve more consistent right-first-time manufacturing outcomes.

The company plans to use the compute access provided through the program to accelerate the development of advanced AI capabilities for process development and manufacturing applications.

“We are trying to build the best here in Canada,” said Evan Solomon, the federal minister for AI and innovation. “These are remarkable, innovative companies…we’re very proud to have the Compute Access Fund support that.”

The Government of Canada announced a total of $66 million in support across 44 selected projects through the first phase of the AI Compute Access Fund. The program is designed to help Canadian AI companies access the compute resources needed to develop and scale advanced AI systems.

About Basetwo

Basetwo is the digital twin platform built for pharmaceutical, personal care, and chemical manufacturers. The platform enables teams to run virtual experiments, predict process outcomes, and accelerate the path from process development to commercial production using manufacturing data and hybrid models. Basetwo helps companies improve scale-up, quality control, and right-first-time manufacturing, all while reducing reliance on physical experimentation and testing.

Press Inquiries

Victoria Galimanis

victoria [at] basetwo.ai

https://basetwo.ai