Capital Link Launches “Capital Link Shipping – The Maritime Intelligence Hub”

Delivering Free Access to Market Intelligence, Executive Insights & Exclusive Content

www.CapitalLinkShipping.com

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Link is proud to announce the launch of “Capital Link Shipping – The Maritime Intelligence Hub,” a dynamic, all-in-one virtual platform designed to bring together market intelligence, industry data, executive insights, and thought leadership across the global shipping and capital markets ecosystem.

Rather than focusing on breaking news coverage, our objective is to curate meaningful industry analysis and create an accessible information hub for both shipping professionals and the broader public, including those who may not have access to specialized subscription-based resources. By bringing together high-quality content, data, and industry dialogue, we aim to enhance awareness and understanding of the shipping sector and its importance to global trade and everyday life.

The new platform serves as a centralized maritime intelligence hub providing information, market data, analysis, and industry insight across:

Company & Industry News

Capital Markets

Including U.S.-listed shipping company news, press releases, daily prices for common and preferred stocks, SEC filings, earnings calendars, Capital Link Maritime Indices, and maritime bond market information provided by DNB Markets.

Including U.S.-listed shipping company news, press releases, daily prices for common and preferred stocks, SEC filings, earnings calendars, Capital Link Maritime Indices, and maritime bond market information provided by DNB Markets. Shipping Markets

Including Baltic Indices, FFAs, freight rates, and asset values across the major shipping sectors — Dry Bulk, Containers, Gas, and Tankers — with data and market information from providers including the Baltic Exchange, FIS, and Ifchor Galbraiths.

Including Baltic Indices, FFAs, freight rates, and asset values across the major shipping sectors — Dry Bulk, Containers, Gas, and Tankers — with data and market information from providers including the Baltic Exchange, FIS, and Ifchor Galbraiths. Shipbroker Reports

Featuring contributions from leading industry participants including Alibra Shipping, Allied Shipbroking, Arrow Shipbrokers, Banchero Costa, Best Oasis, Braemar, Breakwave Advisors, Charles Weber, Drewry, Intermodal Shipbrokers, Fearnleys Shipbroking, GMS, Hellas Chart, Optima Shipping Services, Poten & Partners, WeberSeas, and others.

Featuring contributions from leading industry participants including Alibra Shipping, Allied Shipbroking, Arrow Shipbrokers, Banchero Costa, Best Oasis, Braemar, Breakwave Advisors, Charles Weber, Drewry, Intermodal Shipbrokers, Fearnleys Shipbroking, GMS, Hellas Chart, Optima Shipping Services, Poten & Partners, WeberSeas, and others. Expert Insights

Including webinars, podcasts, blogs, articles, executive interviews, and industry dialogue in the context of major industry events hosted by Capital Link.





Weekly Webcast – Analyst Updates

Further strengthening the portal’s role as a destination for timely market intelligence and expert industry analysis, it features weekly and monthly market updates with

Chris Robertson , Director of LNG Infrastructure & Maritime Shipping – Deutsche Bank Securities

, Director of LNG Infrastructure & Maritime Shipping – Angelica Kemene , Head of Market, Climate & ESG Strategy – Optima Shipping Services

, Head of Market, Climate & ESG Strategy – Pavlos Fakinos , Freight Analyst – Allied Shipbroking

, Freight Analyst – Allied Shipbroking James Cirenza, Managing Director – DNB Markets

Weekly Webcast – Industry Insights

As part of its broader ecosystem, Capital Link hosts executive discussions and webinars featuring senior leadership from publicly listed and private shipping companies and other market participants, providing access to timely, authoritative, high-level industry perspectives and market insights.

Insights featured this week include

Mr. Aristidis Alafouzos, CEO of Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE: ECO) (OSE: OET) discusses Okeanis Eco Tankers Navigating Record Tanker Markets

Mr. Mads Peter Zacho, CEO of Navigator Gas (NYSE: NVGS) discusses Energy Disruption, Company Strategy and Petrochemical Gases Shipping Markets

Mr. Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) discusses Euroseas Fleet Expansion as Profits Fuel Growth





Complimentary Access

Access to the Capital Link Shipping platform is complimentary, with select sections, including market data and industry reports, requiring free registration for access.

Please visit www.CapitalLinkShipping.com .

The launch reflects Capital Link’s commitment to facilitating dialogue, transparency, and information exchange across the global shipping ecosystem.

“The shipping industry is evolving rapidly amid changing market dynamics, regulatory developments, energy transition initiatives, and geopolitical shifts,” said Nicolas Bornozis, President of Capital Link, Inc. “While shipping is gradually receiving broader recognition within the investment community and the public at large, its critical role in the global economy remains underappreciated.

Leveraging our longstanding presence within both the investment community and the maritime industry, Capital Link Shipping aims to provide authoritative insights, market intelligence, and expert perspectives from industry leaders and decision makers worldwide.”

About Capital Link – Profile and Disclaimer

Capital Link, headquartered in New York, is an international investor relations, financial communications, and advisory firm with a strategic focus on the shipping, maritime, energy, commodities, and financial sectors. The company provides investor relations and corporate communications services to publicly listed and private companies, helping clients enhance market visibility, strengthen investor engagement, and broaden access to the global investment community. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo. It is a data partner of the Baltic Exchange.

Capital Link is also recognized for organizing leading investor and industry conferences, executive forums, webinars, and digital media initiatives that connect companies with institutional investors, analysts, banks, and industry stakeholders worldwide. Capital Link hosts 18 events annually in key industry centers in 11 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, facilitating dialogue and information exchange across global capital markets and the maritime industry. Through its conferences, media platforms, and market intelligence initiatives, Capital Link aims to promote transparency, market insight, and industry engagement worldwide.

The information provided through Capital Link’s forums, webinars, digital initiatives and the Capital Link Shipping Portal is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, legal, tax, accounting, or other professional advice, nor an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities or financial instruments. While information presented on the platform is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, Capital Link and any content providers do not guarantee its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability arising from the use of the information contained therein.

For more information please contact:



Capital Link

230 Park Avenue

Suite 1540

New York, NY 10169

Tel.: (212) 661-7566

www.capitallink.com

Email: forum@CapitalLink.com