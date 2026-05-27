Greystone Provides $35 Million Bridge-to-HUD Refinance for Assisted Living Portfolio in Southern California

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a $35,000,000 bridge-to-HUD refinance for a 102-unit assisted living portfolio in Southern California. The financing was originated by Greystone Managing Director Christopher Clare, along with David Young, Ryan Harkins, Ben Rubin, Parker Nielsen, and Liam Gallagher assisting in the transaction.

The interest-only bridge financing refinanced existing debt on the portfolio and provided significant cash out to the borrower, while creating a path toward permanent FHA/HUD-insured financing through Greystone’s integrated bridge and HUD lending platform.

“Greystone’s bridge platform continues to provide healthcare operators with flexible capital solutions that position their portfolios for long-term success,” said Mr. Clare. “In this case, we were able to structure financing that refinanced existing debt while creating a clear path to HUD execution for a high-quality assisted living portfolio in a supply-constrained market.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

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Fran Del Valle

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