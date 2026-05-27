Eli Lilly’s Oral GLP-1 Foundayo Trails Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy Pill in Early Obesity Launch Uptake, According to Spherix Global Insights

Exton, PA, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the obesity treatment landscape rapidly evolves, newly launched oral GLP-1 based treatments are introducing alternate treatment options for patients hesitant to initiate injectable weight loss medications. However, early prescribing trends suggest that physician familiarity, commercial positioning, and confidence in established mechanisms may play a significant role in shaping initial adoption patterns.

According to Spherix Global Insights’ Launch Dynamix™: Wegovy Pill in Obesity and Launch Dynamix™: Foundayo in Obesity Monthly Pulse services, Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy Pill (oral semaglutide) achieved substantially physician uptake during its first month on the market compared to Eli Lilly’s oral GLP-1 receptor agonist Foundayo (orforglipron). Among surveyed physicians, 73% of PCPs (n=48) and 78% of endocrinologists (n=51) reported prescribing Wegovy Pill within the first month following launch, compared to 27% of PCPs (n=51) and 47% of endocrinologists (n=51) for Foundayo.

Wegovy Pill, approved by the FDA on December 22, 2025, and commercially available beginning in January 2026, also outperformed Foundayo across multiple key launch benchmarks tracked by Spherix. Physicians reported higher familiarity with Wegovy Pill among both PCPs and endocrinologists, while current share, projected six-month share, and anticipated peak share expectations all favored Wegovy Pill over Foundayo during the first month post-launch. Notably, physicians reported total initiations for Wegovy Pill at more than three times the level observed for Foundayo during the comparable launch period.

The findings are particularly noteworthy given Foundayo’s differentiated dosing profile. Unlike Wegovy Pill, which must be taken on an empty stomach with water prior to food intake, Foundayo can be taken without meal timing restrictions. Despite this convenience advantage, early physician behavior indicates stronger initial momentum behind Novo Nordisk’s oral semaglutide, potentially reflecting established physician familiarity with semaglutide and confidence in the broader Wegovy franchise.

The competitive positioning of Wegovy Pill and Foundayo is unfolding amid continued expansion of the obesity treatment market, where manufacturers are aggressively investing in both lifecycle management strategies and next-generation incretin therapies. Additional oral and injectable obesity assets remain in development, and the long-term commercial impact of oral GLP-1 therapies may ultimately depend on their ability to expand the overall obesity treatment market beyond current injectable users.

As physicians gain additional real-world experience with both products, perceptions around comparative efficacy, tolerability, adherence, and long-term treatment positioning are likely to evolve. Stakeholders will also be closely monitoring how prescribing patterns differ across patient segments, including which patients ultimately gravitate toward oral versus injectable therapies for both initial weight loss and chronic weight management.

Spherix Global Insights will continue tracking the competitive launches of Foundayo and Wegovy Pill launches through its Launch Dynamix™: Foundayo in Obesity and Launch Dynamix™: Wegovy Pill in Obesity services, while providing broader market intelligence through Market Dynamix™: Obesity 2026. Contact Spherix to subscribe and access ongoing insights into the next generation of GLP-1 based treatments for obesity.

About Launch Dynamix™

Launch Dynamix™ is an independent service providing monthly benchmarking of newly launched products for the first eighteen months of commercial availability, augmented by a quarterly deep dive into promotional activity, barriers to uptake, and patient types gravitating to the launch brand.[GU1]

About Market Dynamix™

Market Dynamix™ is an independent, data-driven service focused on understanding the evolving dynamics of specialty markets poised for disruption. Leveraging quantitative and qualitative research, the service evaluates current treatment approaches, unmet needs, and likely impact of pipeline agents over a three-to-five-year horizon.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix Global Insights is a leading independent provider of market intelligence and advisory services for specialty pharmaceutical and biotech markets. By combining physician, patient, and payer perspectives into a single integrated view, Spherix helps brand teams, market access stakeholders, and investors understand how a specialty market actually behaves, not how any one stakeholder describes it. The firm operates eight dedicated therapeutic franchises – Central Nervous System, Dermatology, Gastroenterology, Hematology, Nephrology, Oncology, Ophthalmology, and Rheumatology – alongside a fully dedicated Market Access team. Each franchise is led by hyper-focused analysts and researchers who track these specialty areas full-time, drawing on independently curated communities of vetted practicing specialists, KOLs, patients recruited through treating physicians and advocacy partners, and medical and pharmacy directors at commercial and government payers. Spherix delivers quarterly trending, launch tracking, chart audits, KOL synthesis, patient experience research, and payer and market access intelligence that support confident, strategic decision-making across the pharma lifecycle. Trusted by 19 of the top 20 pharmaceutical and biotech organizations, Spherix has been a go-to resource for more than a decade for leading brands, market access stakeholders, industry media outlets, financial analysts, professional organizations, and patient advocacy groups seeking an unbiased, holistic view of specialty markets.

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