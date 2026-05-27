Mysti's Adult and Family Services Begins Statewide Rental Assistance Program Under Washington's Health-Related Social Needs Initiative

Photo Courtesy of Mysti’s Adult and Family Services

OLYMPIA, Wash., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mysti's Adult and Family Services has started providing rental assistance to eligible clients through Washington's Health-Related Social Needs (HRSN) initiative, a funding stream administered by the Washington State Health Care Authority (HCA). The benefit covers up to six months of rent for individuals connected to Medicaid and other care systems, with most clients eligible one time.



HRSN sits within a wider multi-year demonstration effort expected to continue through 2028. The program tests whether addressing basic needs such as housing can improve overall health outcomes for high-need populations. Mysti's positions the funding as a stabilization tool rather than an open-ended benefit, with eligibility limited to those carrying the highest housing instability risk.



The new funding builds on existing Washington infrastructure that Mysti's already works within, including Home and Community Services (HCS, formerly ALTSA under DSHS), Foundational Community Supports (FCS), and managed care organizations such as Wellpoint. The company says these partnerships allow rental assistance to be paired with longer-term case management, rather than delivered as a standalone payment.



Mysti's Adult and Family Services covers the full geographic range of Washington — from northern counties through central regions including Yakima County and south to Clark County near Vancouver. Statewide reach depends on coordination among public agencies, managed care organizations, and local providers.



Long before HRSN funding existed, Mysti's teams worked with clients on housing system access, tenancy barriers, employment connections, and benefits access. The company says the new funding does not change its existing methods — it allows faster intervention before housing crises escalate, without placing additional financial strain on the organization.



The pilot is scheduled to run through 2028. Mysti's says it will continue serving Washington households with or without the program, noting that long-term stability still requires income, support systems, and ongoing case management beyond any six-month assistance period.

About Mysti's Adult and Family Services



Mysti's Adult and Family Services provides housing support, case management, and re-entry services for individuals and families facing complex barriers. The company partners with health plans, counties, and community organizations across Washington State and California, with a focus on high-need populations.

Contact Information:

Contact Person's Name: Giovanne Schachere

Organization / Company: Mysti’s Adult & Family Services

Company website: https://www.mystis.org/

Contact Email Address: hr@mystis.org

City, State / Province, Country, Zip Code: 18333 Dolan Way Unit 211 Canyon Country CA 91387

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c807221e-3ec5-4711-9080-210d3fe098f9