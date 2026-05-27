Diagnostic Imaging Market Size Projected to Hit USD 74.11 Billion by 2035 – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “SNS Insider reported that global Diagnostic Imaging Market was valued at USD 48.97 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 74.11 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.23% during 2026–2035.”

The growth of the market can be attributed to the intrinsic relationship that exists between imaging and clinical medicine in the contemporary medical world. It is becoming increasingly important for making diagnosis and treatment decisions, as the role of imaging in clinical medicine grows due to an increasing number of applications.





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Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Cancer to Boost Market Growth Globally

The main drivers for the structural growth of the diagnostic imaging industry include the epidemiologically proven increase in the demand for imaging due to increased incidences of heart-related diseases, cancers, neurological illnesses, and orthopedic issues among the elderly population whose diagnosis requires imaging. This is coupled with AI-led increase in radiologist efficiency which allows imaging departments to handle a higher volume of scans without a corresponding rise in the number of radiologists employed.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Siemens Healthineers AG

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Carestream Health

Agfa-Gevaert NV

Hologic Inc.

Samsung Medison Co. Ltd.

Shimadzu Corporation

Mindray Medical International Ltd.

Esaote S.p.A.

Konica Minolta Inc.

CurveBeam LLC

United Imaging Healthcare

Allengers Medical Systems Ltd.

Neusoft Medical Systems

Bracco S.p.A.

Varian Medical Systems (Siemens)

Segmentation Analysis

By Modality

Fixed imaging systems captured around 81.04% revenue share in 2025 on account of their installation in hospitals and diagnostic centers for imaging processes conducted in large volumes. The portable imaging systems segment is experiencing rapid growth and is forecast to expand at a 6.52% CAGR owing to growing demand from point-of-care diagnosis and imaging needs in emergencies and intensive care units, among others.

By Product Type

X-ray machines held biggest market share of around 29.53% in 2025 due to their efficiency, speed, wide range of applications, and usage in orthopedics, chests, and dental diagnostic procedures around the world. Computed Tomography scanners account for the fastest growth rate of 5.96% due to increased need for cross-sectional imaging and more cancer and cardiovascular cases, along with the emergence of fast AI-powered CT scanning solutions.

By Application

Cardiology accounted for the largest revenue share of around 58.27% in 2025 because of the increased incidence of cardiovascular disorders and the growing use of imaging modalities for early diagnosis and intervention planning. The application of neurology is witnessing the highest growth rate of 6.10% due to the increased incidences of stroke, Alzheimer’s disease, brain tumor, and other neurological conditions.

By Technology

2D imaging emerged dominant with around 52.30% market share during 2025 owing to its cost-effectiveness, faster scanning, wide availability, and utilization in daily diagnostic tests. AI-enhanced imaging is among the most rapidly growing technologies fueled by the rising usage of deep learning reconstruction and automated detection of abnormalities.

By Distribution Channel

Direct selling held a share of about 48.60% in 2025 because of robust collaborations between manufacturers and hospitals, tailor-made installations and after-sale services provided, and lucrative procurements for advanced imaging devices. Online retail holds the highest CAGR of 12.34% owing to the proliferation of e-procurement portals and increased product availability for small healthcare centers.

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Regional Insights

North America held the largest share in the world’s diagnostic imaging industry in 2025 with 38.72% of total revenue, of which the US contributed 84.6% of North America’s total revenue. This region has maintained its dominance over the world market because it enjoys the highest per capita usage rate of diagnostic imaging tests in the world and has a strong medicare and insurance system.

The U.S. Diagnostic Imaging Market was valued at approximately USD 15.64 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 22.13 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 3.53%.

The U.S. diagnostic imaging market is the most advanced and commercially mature diagnostic imaging market in the world, driven by the highest per capita utilization of imaging technologies, extensive coverage by Medicare and other commercial health insurance plans for all existing indications, and the dominance of large imaging technology companies.

The Europe Diagnostic Imaging Market is estimated to be USD 14.28 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 20.86 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 3.86% during 2026–2035.

The European continent has a highly advanced market for diagnostic imaging that features comprehensive healthcare coverage mechanisms which ensure widespread availability of diagnostic imaging techniques for patients, highly developed regulatory structures for medical devices such as EU medical device regulation and in vitro diagnostics regulations that support the maintenance of high quality while complicating the process of market authorization.

The Asia-Pacific region has been identified as the world’s fastest-growing regional market for diagnostic imaging, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.34%. The primary drivers include increasing development of hospital facilities and radiologists in key emerging economies such as China, India, South Korea, Japan, and Southeast Asian countries, prevalence of chronic illnesses, and adoption of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven imaging solutions.

Recent Developments

2025: Siemens Healthineers expanded global installation of its NAEOTOM Alpha photon-counting CT system, reporting clinical validation data demonstrating superior calcified plaque characterisation, reduced iodine contrast dose requirements, and improved low-contrast detectability compared with conventional energy-integrating CT systems across cardiothoracic, oncology, and musculoskeletal imaging applications.

Siemens Healthineers expanded global installation of its NAEOTOM Alpha photon-counting CT system, reporting clinical validation data demonstrating superior calcified plaque characterisation, reduced iodine contrast dose requirements, and improved low-contrast detectability compared with conventional energy-integrating CT systems across cardiothoracic, oncology, and musculoskeletal imaging applications. 2025: GE HealthCare launched the Revolution Apex Edge photon-counting CT system, entering the premium CT market segment with a platform incorporating deep learning image reconstruction alongside photon-counting detector technology, positioning against Siemens Healthineers in the highest-specification segment of the global CT market.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

MODALITY PERFORMANCE & IMAGING EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you understand demand trends across fixed and portable imaging systems while evaluating improvements in diagnostic accessibility, workflow efficiency, imaging flexibility, and reductions in patient wait times and equipment downtime.

– helps you understand demand trends across fixed and portable imaging systems while evaluating improvements in diagnostic accessibility, workflow efficiency, imaging flexibility, and reductions in patient wait times and equipment downtime. PRODUCT PERFORMANCE & DIAGNOSTIC ACCURACY METRICS – helps you analyze adoption patterns across X-ray systems, CT scanners, MRI systems, ultrasound systems, and nuclear imaging technologies along with advancements in image quality, scanning speed, and diagnostic precision.

– helps you analyze adoption patterns across X-ray systems, CT scanners, MRI systems, ultrasound systems, and nuclear imaging technologies along with advancements in image quality, scanning speed, and diagnostic precision. RADIATION SAFETY & ERROR REDUCTION METRICS – helps you assess reductions in diagnostic errors, repeat imaging procedures, radiation exposure levels, and operational inefficiencies through advanced imaging technologies and AI-supported diagnostics.

– helps you assess reductions in diagnostic errors, repeat imaging procedures, radiation exposure levels, and operational inefficiencies through advanced imaging technologies and AI-supported diagnostics. APPLICATION & AI-ENHANCED IMAGING METRICS – helps you evaluate imaging utilization across cardiology, neurology, oncology, orthopedics, gastroenterology, and other applications while uncovering adoption trends in 2D, 3D, 4D, and AI-enhanced imaging systems.

– helps you evaluate imaging utilization across cardiology, neurology, oncology, orthopedics, gastroenterology, and other applications while uncovering adoption trends in 2D, 3D, 4D, and AI-enhanced imaging systems. CLINICAL DECISION SUPPORT & ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY METRICS – helps you identify improvements in disease detection accuracy, treatment planning efficiency, and clinical decision-making capabilities driven by AI-powered imaging and advanced visualization technologies.

– helps you identify improvements in disease detection accuracy, treatment planning efficiency, and clinical decision-making capabilities driven by AI-powered imaging and advanced visualization technologies. DISTRIBUTION EFFICIENCY & HEALTHCARE ACCESSIBILITY METRICS – helps you uncover insights into direct sales, distributor networks, and online retail channels while analyzing improvements in equipment availability, supply chain efficiency, customer support services, and reduced deployment delays.

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Diagnostic Imaging Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 48.97 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 74.11 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.23% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Modality (Fixed Imaging Systems, Portable Imaging Systems)

• By Product Type (X-ray Systems, CT Scanners, MRI Systems, Ultrasound Systems, Nuclear Imaging Systems, Others)

• By Application (Cardiology, Neurology, Oncology, Orthopedics, Gastroenterology, Others)

• By Technology (2D Imaging, 3D Imaging, 4D Imaging, AI-Enhanced Imaging) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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