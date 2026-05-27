SGH Expands Building Enclosure Consulting Presence in Atlanta

Atlanta, GA, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simpson Gumpertz & Heger (SGH) is pleased to announce the strategic expansion of the firm’s building enclosure consulting services in Atlanta, GA, and the Southeastern United States. Edward Bernard joins SGH as a Principal, bringing more than three decades of experience in the area as an architect, forensic building consultant, and organizational leader. He is joined in Atlanta by SGH Associate Principal Scott Tomlinson, a long-tenured building enclosure engineer with extensive experience leading complex enclosure and material-performance investigations, designing enclosure repairs, and consulting on new enclosures nationwide, with a particular focus across the East Coast.

Based in SGH’s office at 100 Galleria Parkway, Ed and Scott join SGH team members specializing in structural engineering and structural mechanics for buildings and infrastructure. Together, they expand the firm’s longstanding experience, helping clients across the southeast solve complex building enclosure, waterproofing, facade, and performance challenges for existing and new buildings.

“It’s exciting to see our bench of experts expanding in Atlanta,” said Niklas Vigener, SGH Chief Operating Officer. “Scott is a true client advocate in all the best ways, and he’ll continue to bring the best of SGH to our partners there. And Ed is a champion in the industry with big ideas and deep roots in the southeast. I can’t wait to see our continued success in the area.”

Edward A. Bernard, AIA

Ed brings extensive experience in building enclosure consulting, forensic architecture, facility assessments, and remedial design to SGH’s Atlanta office. Over the course of his career, he has led complex investigations and rehabilitation efforts for educational, health care, civic, commercial, and mission-critical facilities across the southeast while helping grow nationally recognized building enclosure and facility consulting practices. His expertise in building science, enclosure performance, capital planning, and adaptive reuse expands SGH’s ability to support clients throughout the region with technically sophisticated consulting for both existing and new buildings.

Beyond his technical practice, Ed has remained deeply involved in the architecture and building industry through professional leadership, mentorship, and education. He has served in leadership roles with AIA Atlanta and AIA Georgia, including terms as president of both organizations, and continues to support students and emerging professionals through workshops, presentations, scholarship initiatives, and industry mentorship.

“I’m honored to join SGH and work alongside such an exceptional team of professionals," said Ed. "My career philosophy has always been that ‘school’s never out’—and SGH’s culture of rigorous inquiry is exactly the environment where that philosophy thrives. The built environment demands both technical precision and creative problem-solving, and I’m excited to bring that perspective as we expand SGH’s presence in Atlanta and support our clients across the southeast.”

Scott A. Tomlinson, P.E.

Scott has been with SGH since 2001 and brings twenty-five years of experience investigating, designing, and constructing building enclosure systems. His expertise includes wall cladding, roofing, waterproofing, and fenestration systems of all types. He has special expertise leading complex enclosure and material-performance investigations, assessing existing enclosures, addressing construction and constructability issues, and developing and implementing remedial designs. Scott has led assessments for institutional, health care, commercial, residential, and high-rise facilities across the country, including numerous projects in and around Atlanta. He will maintain an active presence in Atlanta while continuing his practice in the northeast.

Scott is an active contributor to the building enclosure industry through technical presentations and publications focused on roofing performance, waterproofing, fenestration, and durable enclosure detailing. Throughout his career at SGH, he has helped mentor younger engineers and building enclosure professionals while contributing to the firm’s reputation for practical, technically rigorous consulting.

“My first project in Atlanta was more than twenty years ago, and I’ve continued working in the area ever since,” said Scott. “The region has always presented interesting and challenging building enclosure work, and I’m excited to continue strengthening SGH’s relationships and technical presence here alongside Ed and the rest of the team.”

Download the press release.

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Simpson Gumpertz & Heger (SGH) is a national engineering firm committed to delivering holistic advice for our clients’ most complex challenges. We leverage our collective and diverse experience, technical expertise, and industry knowledge of structures and building enclosures, advanced analysis, performance & code consulting, and applied science & research to deliver unrivaled, comprehensive solutions that drive superior performance. With 800 employees in office locations throughout the United States, SGH’s industry-leading teams constantly seek to advance the meaning of what’s possible. For more information, please visit www.sgh.com.

Contact Info



Jeremy Landry

jdlandry@sgh.com

+1 781-370-9514

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