Propylene Oxide Market Research and Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Propylene Oxide Market by Production Process, Application, End-Use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The propylene oxide market is projected to experience steady growth, expanding from USD 14.89 billion in 2025 to USD 18.88 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.9%.

Essential in polyurethane production, particularly through polyether polyols utilized in foams, the market is buoyed by increased urbanization and the demand for lightweight and energy-efficient building materials across Asian, North American, and European markets.

Key industry players include Dow (US), LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. (Netherlands), Shell (Netherlands), Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (Thailand), and SABIC (Saudi Arabia). These companies employ strategies like agreements, joint ventures, and expansions to bolster market share and revenue.

Polyether Polyols Segment Dominance

The polyether polyols segment is poised to lead in volume, driven by significant use in applications such as building insulation, automotive seating, and packaging. The demand surge is attributed to expanding construction projects, energy-efficient building requirements, and rising lightweight and electric vehicle production. Their flexibility, strength, and processability provide an advantage over alternatives, sustaining high propylene oxide usage levels.

Automotive Industry Growth

The automotive sector is anticipated to be the fastest-growing application for propylene oxide, fueled by the need for lightweight, high-performance materials in vehicle interiors. Polyurethane foams derived from propylene oxide-based polyether polyols enhance passenger comfort and safety. The electric vehicle trend underscores lightweight materials to improve vehicle efficiency, supported by increased auto production in developing regions and stricter environmental standards.

Styrene Monomer Process Prevalence

The styrene monomer process continues to dominate production due to its integration with styrene manufacturing and considerable global capacity. Enabling simultaneous production of propylene oxide and styrene monomer, the process achieves economies of scale and efficiency, capturing a significant market share due to the continual high demand in the styrene consumer and packaging sectors. Despite the challenge of capital expenditures in process shifts, this methodology remains prevalent due to its established reliability.

The report offers insights into:

Analysis of key growth drivers, such as rising demand for polyether polyols and increasing automotive applications.

Product development and innovation insights, focusing on upcoming technologies and R&D activities.

Market development opportunities across various regions and segments.

Comprehensive market diversification data, highlighting new products and emerging markets.

Competitive assessments of key players, their growth strategies, and product offerings.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 272 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $14.89 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $18.88 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Demand for Polyether Polyols for Production of Polyurethanes

Growing Demand from Automotive and Building & Construction Industries

Restraints

Health Hazard Classification and Toxic Nature of Propylene Oxide

Occupational Safety and Compliance Constraints

Opportunities

Development and Adoption of Cleaner Production Technologies

Expanding Opportunities in Developing Markets

Emerging Applications in Healthcare Industry

Challenges

Price Volatility of Raw Materials

Use of Bio-Based Feedstock for Polyurethane Foam Instead of Petroleum

Company Profiles

Dow

Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Shell

Basf

Agc Inc.

Repsol

Tokuyama Corporation

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Skc

Evonik

Sabic

Balchem Corp.

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Pcc Se

Wanhua

Oltchim S.A.

Wudi Xinyue Chemical

S-Oil Corporation

Befar Group Co., Ltd.

Cnooc Shell Petrochemicals Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/phfpo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment