ESET enters a strategic partnership with NATO alongside leading industry partners

TALLIN, Estonia, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESET is proud to announce that it is joining a strategic partnership with NATO alongside Microsoft and Palo Alto Networks. This collaboration is an important step to strengthen collective resilience in cyberspace in the face of present and emerging cyber threats.

Deterrence and defense in cyberspace and the digital sphere are not only a matter of reliable hardware and software, but they are also about shared norms and principles, as articulated by Jean Ellermann-Kingombe, NATO ASG for Cyber and Digital Transformation. This is particularly true at a time when critical infrastructure essential for our societies to function is under attack, and malicious actors take advantage of technological developments to rapidly evolve their tactics.

These strategic, non-commercial partnerships were formally announced today at the International Conference on Cyber Conflict (CyCon) in Tallinn, Estonia, building new momentum for NATO-industry cyber cooperation. The partnerships will help facilitate dialogue, information sharing, exchange of best practices, as well as coordinated activities to address issues of common interest.

“Sadly, we live in a time of increasing cyber threats that seek to undermine our society and challenge our values, so we are delighted to join this important initiative that aims to collaboratively increase resilience against these threats,” said Martin Talian, Chief Corporate Solutions Officer at ESET.

ESET is committed to its role of making cyberspace more secure, drawing on our unique global visibility into the threat landscape, expertise supporting cyber defenders protecting critical infrastructure, including in conflict zones such as Ukraine, and our continuously expanding research teams aided by the most advanced technologies.

About ESET

ESET® provides cutting-edge cybersecurity to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of emerging global cyberthreats, both known and unknown—securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it’s endpoint, cloud, or mobile protection, our AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multifactor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. The ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow our social media, podcasts, and blogs.