Denny’s Awards $85,000 in Scholarships to Students Driving Change in Their Communities

SPARTANBURG, S.C., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s is awarding $85,000 in scholarships through its Hungry for Education™ Scholarship Program, recognizing young leaders making an impact in their schools and communities.

Now in its 15th year, Hungry for Education™ works with partner organizations to support students who pair academic achievement with real-world action – finding forward-looking solutions to challenges they’ve experienced firsthand.

“This program works because of the partnerships behind it,” said Chris Bode, President & CEO, Denny’s. “We’re able to reach more students and support more stories like this because of the organizations we work with. And what stands out year after year is the same thing – these students are already stepping up and finding ways to make an impact.”

Building on those partnerships, the program awarded 34 scholarships during the 2025-2026 academic year with support from eight partner organizations, including The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU), The National Urban League (NUL), United States Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce (USPAACC), National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC), Partners for Youth with Disabilities (PYD), Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), The National LGBTQ+ & Allied Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC), and the United States Hispanic Leadership Institute (USHLI).

"The USHLI has partnered with Denny's for most of HFE's existence, and we're honored to have helped select the recipient who will become the next national champion, Samantha Xtabay Torres,” said Dr. Juan Andrade, Jr., President at USHLI. “She not only represents all this year's distinguished recipients but also reflects the untapped talent that abounds from coast to coast. More brands should follow Denny's lead so we can continue to invest in the next generation of servant leaders upon whom the majority of Americans depend.”

This year’s national winner, Samantha Xtabay Torres, a student at the University of Illinois Chicago, is pursuing a career in medicine. As a first-generation college student, she navigated the system largely on her own.

“Getting to college wasn’t easy – I had to actively seek out information and learn to ask for help, even when it was uncomfortable,” said Torres. “Receiving this scholarship represents the sacrifices my family has made and the path I’ve worked so hard to build. It means more than I can put into words.”

Since launching in 2011, Denny’s Hungry for Education™ program has awarded more than $2.8 million in scholarships to nearly 700 students nationwide – helping open doors for the next step in their education.

View the full list of 2025-2026 recipients here.

To learn more about the Hungry for Education™ program or to apply, visit: www.dennys.com/hfe.

About Denny's Corp.

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C. - based family dining restaurant brand that has been welcoming guests to our booths for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is simple: We love to feed people.

Denny’s provides craveable meals at a meaningful value across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night. Whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand (the first delivery platform in the family dining segment), or at The Meltdown, Banda Burrito, and The Burger Den, our three virtual restaurant concepts, Denny’s is ready to delight guests whenever and however they want to order.

Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities in need is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner (that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster), Denny's Hungry for Education™ scholarship program, our annual fundraiser with long-time-partner No Kid Hungry, and our new partnership supporting Cookies for Kids’ Cancer in their mission to fund research for new, improved and less toxic treatments for kids facing cancer.

Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on the number of restaurants. As of December 31, 2025, the Denny’s brand consisted of 1,438 global restaurants, 1,376 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 62 of which were company-operated. This includes 164 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook , X , Instagram , TikTok , LinkedIn or YouTube .

Media Contact

Denny’s Media Team

864-597-8005

media@dennys.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38dba2d0-9568-4e4b-9662-e8acd5057e23